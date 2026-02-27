403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Turnium Technology Group Inc.: Announced, further to its press releases dated November 10, 2025, December 29, 2025 and February 3, 2026, that it has completed its acquisition of substantially all the assets of Insentra Management Services Pty Ltd. and certain subsidiaries of Insentra. Insentra is a private company incorporated under the laws of Australia, specialising in providing Advisory, Professional, Artificial Intelligence and managed IT services and solutions to businesses by exclusively partnering with IT providers. Insentra is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and serves clients globally. The Transaction was completed pursuant to a definitive asset purchase agreement dated February 2, 2026 with Insentra, Insentra Subsidiaries and each of the securityholders of Insentra and Insentra Subsidiaries. Certain non-material terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement were amended pursuant to an amending agreement between the Company and the Vendors dated December 27, 2025. Turnium Technology Group Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.
