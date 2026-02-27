403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aritzia Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Aritzia Inc.: Today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4,226,994 of its subordinate voting shares during the twelve month period beginning May 7, 2025 and ending May 6, 2026, it has entered into a new automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker. Aritzia Inc. shares T are trading down $3.96 at $127.05.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment