(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Aritzia Inc.: Today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4,226,994 of its subordinate voting shares during the twelve month period beginning May 7, 2025 and ending May 6, 2026, it has entered into a new automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker. Aritzia Inc. shares T are trading down $3.96 at $127.05.

