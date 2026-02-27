Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xometry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-02-27 09:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:

  • The Citizens Technology Conference: Tuesday, March 3, in San Francisco – including a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. PT.
  • Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference: Wednesday, March 11, in New York City.

The webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website following the session.
About Xometry
Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry or follow Xometry on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
...

Media Contact:
Lauran Cacciatori
VP, Communications
773-610-0806
...


