Western Rooter & Plumbing In Arcadia, CA Expands Fleet With New Trenchless Sewer Replacement And Repair Truck

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Western Rooter & Plumbing expanded its fleet with a specialized trenchless sewer repair truck to improve response times and efficiency. The investment supports faster sewer line repair and replacement with less excavation and disruption."Western Rooter & Plumbing has added a new trenchless sewer repair and replacement truck to its fleet, expanding its ability to provide faster, less invasive sewer line services across Southern California. Equipped with advanced trenchless technology, the truck allows for sewer repairs with minimal digging, helping protect landscaping and reduce disruption for residential and commercial plumbing customers.

Arcadia, CA - Western Rooter & Plumbing has announced the addition of a new specialized trenchless sewer replacement and repair truck to its fleet, strengthening the company's ability to deliver faster, less invasive sewer solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding Southern California communities.

The new vehicle is equipped with advanced trenchless technology designed to repair or replace damaged sewer lines with minimal excavation. By reducing the need for traditional digging methods, trenchless solutions help protect landscaping, driveways, and structural surfaces while significantly reducing project timelines and overall disruption for property owners.

The fleet expansion reflects Western Rooter's continued investment in modern equipment and infrastructure to meet growing demand for efficient sewer solutions. Trenchless repair methods have become increasingly popular among homeowners, property managers, and commercial clients seeking long-term pipe rehabilitation without the cost and inconvenience associated with full-scale excavation.

“With trenchless technology, we're able to solve serious sewer problems while minimizing impact on our customers' properties,” said a company representative.“Adding this dedicated truck allows us to respond faster and deliver more specialized solutions across the region.”

Headquartered in Arcadia, with additional locations in Upland and Brea, Western Rooter & Plumbing provides a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services including emergency plumbing, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer diagnostics, water heater installation, and preventative maintenance programs.

About Western Rooter & Plumbing

