Bitmart US Launches Full U.S. Operations With All-State Licensing, Zero-Fee Trading, And Complete Regulatory Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BitMart US is now fully licensed and live across all 50 U.S. states and territories - with zero fees on trading and fiat on/off ramps

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart US, a digital asset platform purpose-built for the American market, today announced the formal launch of its full U.S. operations. With licensing secured across all 50 states and U.S. territories, BitMart US is among the select few crypto exchanges authorized to serve the entire United States - a key competitive differentiator in a market where regulatory coverage remains fragmented.









Full U.S. Authorization: A Rare and Critical Distinction

BitMart US operates with full regulatory authorization throughout the entire United States - all states and territories. This nationwide footprint positions BitMart US among the few exchanges capable of serving American users from coast to coast without geographic restrictions. Regulatory compliance and national reach are at the core of how BitMart US was designed, reflecting the company's commitment to building trust with both users and regulators.

Zero Fees Across the Entire Platform

BitMart US offers a truly zero-fee experience across the entire platform. There are no trading fees, and no fees on fiat on-ramps or off-ramps - meaning users keep more of what they earn at every step, from buying crypto to converting back to dollars. This commitment to fee-free access reflects BitMart US's mission to lower barriers to digital asset participation for all Americans.

“Entering the U.S. market was never about moving fast; it was about moving right,” said Daniel Huang, Chief Operating Officer of BitMart US.“Trust, transparency, and regulatory credibility are central to our long-term vision. We built BitMart US from the ground up to serve American users with the compliance standards, fee-free access, and product quality they deserve.”

Serving Both U.S. Retail Users and International Institutional Clients

BitMart US is designed to serve two distinct but complementary audiences: individual retail users in the United States and international institutional clients seeking a regulated, U.S.-compliant gateway. The platform combines an intuitive, accessible interface for everyday users with the institutional-grade security, liquidity, and compliance infrastructure required by sophisticated market participants.

Expanding Product Lineup Later This Year

BitMart US is also preparing to roll out additional products and services throughout 2026, expanding the platform's offering for both retail and institutional users. Details on these upcoming product launches will be announced in the coming months.

About BitMart US

BitMart US is a fully regulated cryptocurrency exchange purpose-built for the American market. The platform combines institutional-grade security, regulatory compliance, and an intuitive interface that bridges traditional finance with digital assets. BitMart US operates under strict adherence to U.S. financial regulations, including KYC, AML, and data protection standards, ensuring a transparent and compliant trading experience. BitMart US aims to empower both retail and institutional investors to participate in the next phase of digital asset innovation.

BitMart US Disclaimer:

BitMart US products and services may not be available in certain jurisdictions. Digital asset investment carries a highly speculative nature and may result in significant losses. Cryptocurrency prices experience severe volatility, and investors should make prudent decisions based on their financial circumstances and risk tolerance. BitMart US does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Users assume all risks associated with using the platform services.

CONTACT: Media Contact Information Bitmart US Marketing Department...