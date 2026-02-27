Presentations.AI Becomes World's Most Popular Business Presentation Platform, Reaching 10 Million Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid mainstream AI adoption signals shift from presentation creation tools to decision-making infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations, an AI presentation mak r helping teams create presentations faster using artificial intelligence, today announced it has reached 10 million users, establishing itself as the world's most widely-used business presentation platform. The milestone reflects a fundamental shift in how teams approach presentations - moving from manual creation to AI-powered communication designed to drive decisions.

The milestone comes as organizations across the United States increasingly adopt AI to streamline communication workflows. Presentations - long considered one of the most time-intensive business tasks - are now being transformed by AI systems that automate content creation, structure, and design, allowing professionals to move from idea to presentation in minutes.

The 10-million-user milestone also demonstrates sustained adoption across every major business function. Sales teams use Presentations to structure customer pitches and close faster. Marketing teams create campaign decks and board updates without design overhead. Leadership teams deliver investor and board presentations with consistent quality. This multi-segment adoption - not just early adopters - signals genuine mainstream penetration.

AI Presentation Makers Become Part of the Modern Productivity Stack

As generative AI reshapes how knowledge work gets done, AI presentation makers are emerging as a new category alongside AI writing, coding, and design tools. Businesses are increasingly replacing traditional slide creation workflows with AI-assisted creation to improve speed, consistency, and communication quality.

The growth of Presentations reflects this broader shift. Professionals across sales, marketing, consulting, and executive teams are using AI presentation makers to generate first drafts, structure narratives, and produce visually consistent presentations without starting from blank slides.

Presentations combines advanced language models with proprietary presentation intelligence designed specifically for business communication, enabling users to create structured presentations optimized for clarity and storytelling.

From Creation Tools to Decision Infrastructure

Presentations have long been treated as creative outputs. Presentations has reframed them as business infrastructure. Teams now treat presentations as the primary format for moving decisions forward - raising funding, closing deals, securing executive alignment. This shift matters because it changes what the platform needs to do: not make presentations prettier, but make them more persuasive and more current.

"We built Presentations as infrastructure for how teams actually communicate," said Sumanth Raghavendra, CEO and Co-founder. "When more than 10 million people across sales, marketing, and leadership teams choose your platform, it's not because you are getting prettier slides - it's because you help them win at their jobs. That's the fundamental difference between a tool and a platform."

Scale Across Segments and Geographies

user base spans multiple segments with strong adoption among professionals who live in presentations. Sales professionals - the highest-velocity users - represent significant adoption. Marketing teams creating recurring decks rely on the platform daily. Executive teams delivering board and investor materials depend on consistency and speed. This segment diversity creates resilience and multiple expansion vectors.

Geographic adoption is similarly broad, with particular strength in Tier 1 markets including the United States, UK, UAE, and Singapore, where professional teams integrate presentation creation into core workflows.

Proof of Sustainable Adoption

Unlike hype-fuelled user acquisition metrics that spike and flatten, sustained platform adoption requires retention and repeat usage. 10-million-user base reflects users who have created multiple presentations, returned to the platform, and integrated it into team workflows. This retention-driven growth pattern is the signature of a utility, not a novelty.

The company achieved this scale through 100% organic growth - no paid user acquisition at the volume level - meaning teams discovered and adopted the platform through organic virality, word-of-mouth and direct recommendation.

What Comes Next: Automation and Enterprise Scale

Presentations is building toward a future where presentations update automatically as underlying data changes. Sales teams will have pitches that reflect current win rates and market conditions. Marketing will have campaign decks that auto-refresh with performance data. Leadership will have board materials that are never stale.

The company is expanding enterprise capabilities including team collaboration, security controls, and integrations with business systems where the actual data lives - Salesforce, HubSpot, and BI platforms. This integration layer transforms presentations from static assets into dynamic decision instruments.

Competitive Position in Emerging Category

The broader shift toward AI-assisted communication has created space for multiple tools and approaches. position is distinct: it combines the speed of AI generation with the reliability of presentation infrastructure. The platform is built for recurring use by professionals who present regularly for business-critical use cases, not one-off creation by occasional casual users.

"We compete on usefulness and impact, not on being the newest AI feature," Raghavendra added. "That's why we retain users and build a real business around them."

About Presentations

Presentations is the business presentation platform trusted by over 10 million users to create, structure, and deliver presentations that drive decisions. Founded in 2018 by Sumanth Raghavendra, Ravi Kasthuri, Saravanan Govindaraj and Dhruv Saxena, the company is backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund. The platform serves sales, marketing, consulting, and executive teams across organizations from startups to enterprises including growing adoption across the United States and other Tier 1 countries.

Visit for more information.

