Mercy Ships Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Meets President Of Senegal To Strengthen Long-Term Partnership

Dr. Michelle White, CEO of Mercy Ships ( ), met this week with His Excellency Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, at the Presidential Palace in Dakar to discuss the future of collaboration between Mercy Ships and the Government of Senegal.

During her visit to Dakar, Dr. White also met with the Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahima Sy and Chief of Staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fatou Gaye Ngom reinforcing Mercy Ships' commitment to aligning closely with national health priorities and strengthening diplomatic and regional cooperation.

The meeting builds on a nearly decade-long partnership under a formal protocol agreement currently in place through 2027. Discussions focused on strengthening and deepening cooperation in support of national healthcare priorities and long-term surgical system development.

A significant part of the conversation centered on the shared desire to see a Mercy Ships hospital ship to return to Senegal as soon as feasible, with the intention of regular future engagements alongside sustained, long-term Medical Capacity Building (MCB) initiatives.

Both parties explored opportunities to expand collaboration in areas including medical capacity building, healthcare infrastructure development, innovation in healthcare delivery, and regional engagement across West Africa. Senegal's strategic position offers potential for continued regional collaboration aimed at increasing access to specialized surgical care and training.

The discussion took place within the context of Mercy Ships' existing field service commitments, which currently include the planned return of the Africa Mercy® to Madagascar in April 2026 and the completion of the Global Mercy's field service in Sierra Leone prior to her scheduled arrival in Ghana in August 2026.

Central to Mercy Ships' long-term engagement in Senegal is the Africa Service Center (ASC), which supports operations across the continent and strengthens coordination with national authorities and healthcare partners.

“The Africa Service Center embodies our commitment to being present, accountable, and rooted on the continent,” said Dr. Michelle White.“Under Gilchrist Koutob, Managing Director ASC, it strengthens African leadership within our organization and serves as a support for our African crew. Through the generosity and warm hospitality of His Excellence the President of Senegal, the Africa Service Center is strategically placed enabling us to work more closely with governments and partners building sustainable surgical systems that are led and sustained locally.”

Further steps will be determined through continued dialogue between both parties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mercy Ships.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit and follow @MercyShips on social media.