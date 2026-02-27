Swastika Mukherjee Says 'Chheledhora' Harps On Finding Strength In Fragile Moments

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who will be seen essaying the role of a mother in the upcoming film 'Chheledhora', has said that the film is about finding strength in the most fragile moments.

The film is an Indo-American Production, and is set to go on floors on March 1. The film, helmed by Shieladitya Moulik, will be shot across unexplored locations of Itanagar and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking about the film, Swastika said,“Brishti is not an easy woman to like, and that's what moved me, she is impulsive, wounded and deeply flawed, but her love for her daughter is instinctive and fierce. I was drawn to the vulnerability in her, the way this unexpected journey forces her to confront herself. At its heart, this is a very tender story about motherhood, forgiveness and finding strength in the most fragile moments”.

'Chheledhora' follows the story of Brishti, a divorced, deeply-flawed and misunderstood woman played by Mukherjee, who impulsively“steals” her daughter for a birthday celebration, only to find the child abducted for real. Brishti must remedy the situation but adopts the most unconventional approach in a twist of fate which pushes her to a life-altering journey for self-absorbed parents forced to confront their own shortcomings as caretakers.

The film blends emotional family drama with thriller elements and dark humour, positioning itself as a rare Bengali-language road movie anchored by a morally-complex female protagonist.

Shieladitya Moulik said,“'Chheledhora' is a story about broken parents discovering the courage and selflessness they didn't know they possessed. I'm deeply interested in flawed people who are still capable of love. This film may unfold like a road journey with unexpected twists and turns, but at its heart, it's about healing, about how children, often unknowingly, become the moral compass for adults. It's a very intimate story about second chances and rediscovering one's humanity”.

He added,“I'm really excited to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. It is not just picturesque but a hub for talented actors and technicians. We have as many as 14- cast crew members from the region. While Arunachal Pradesh is the heart of our film, we have stretched the canvas with an Indo- American production, an Italian cinematographer Vincenzo Condorelli and a strategic international festival run plan”.

Produced by Handyyman and Sita22 Films, 'Chheledhora' marks a notable Indo-American collaboration.