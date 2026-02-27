Saudi Recalls Certain Danone Infant Formula Batches Over Contamination Concerns

The SFDA emphasised that this action is part of a voluntary precautionary recall and comes after a careful evaluation of potential hazards

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.