Cryptonewsbreaks Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) Authorizes $5 Million Strategic Crypto Purchase Plan Including Bitcoin And Trump Coin

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) announced that its board of directors has approved a strategic purchase plan of up to $5 million to acquire Bitcoin and Trump Coin over the next 12 months, subject to market conditions. The move positions Newsmax among more than 100 public companies holding cryptocurrency reserves. CEO Christopher Ruddy said Bitcoin represents the“gold standard of cryptocurrency,” while Trump Coin's value“should track the success of the Trump presidency.” Newsmax expects to be the first NYSE-listed company to purchase Trump Coin and plans to initiate its first tranche of digital asset acquisitions in the near term, supported by institutional custody and security partners.

To view the full press release, visit

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable stations, as well as a major satellite system. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax“a news powerhouse.”

For more information about the company, please visit

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN