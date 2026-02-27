Dialysis Shortages In Herat Put Hundreds At Risk Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Closure

Approximately 800 dialysis treatments are conducted monthly in Herat across ten machines, with at least 150 patients requiring three sessions per month, local doctors report.

Doctors in Herat warn that continued border closures and halted imports from Pakistan have left hospitals running dangerously low on dialysis supplies.

One Herat physician stated that patients requiring hemodialysis can survive only about three weeks without treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed dialysis medicines are nearly depleted, warning that lack of treatment could lead to toxin buildup, fluid overload, heart failure, respiratory issues, and death.

Dialysis is a vital treatment for patients with kidney failure, helping remove excess waste, salt, and water from the blood when kidneys cannot function adequately.

Previously, the NGO“Kap Animor” supplied dialysis materials to Herat's public hospitals, but these supplies are no longer available due to the border closure.

Local private hospitals, such as Habib Yar, have also run out of dialysis supplies, forcing patients into life-threatening conditions and creating a healthcare crisis in the region.

Medical staff note that while Pakistani dialysis drugs are more effective, Iranian alternatives could serve as temporary substitutes if access is facilitated by authorities.

Health officials urge the Taliban government to negotiate urgently with Iran to secure dialysis supplies, warning that continued shortages could result in significant loss of life.