Potassium Sulfate Market Set To Reach USD 7.09 Billion By 2033, Owing To Rising Demand For Chloride-Free Fertilizers SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Potassium Sulfate Market is expanding as sustainable and precision agriculture gains traction, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 1.00 billion in 2025 to USD 1.39 billion by 2033 amid increasing adoption of eco-friendly fertilizers and specialty applications.

Austin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Potassium Sulfate Market size was valued at USD 4.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.66% from 2026 to 2033.

The increased demand for premium fertilizers that enhance crop output and soil health without adding hazardous chloride is driving growth in the potassium sulfate market worldwide. Growth is being driven by the growing use of fertigation systems and precision agriculture, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America.









The U.S. Potassium Sulfate Market size was valued at USD 1.00 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 1.39 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.

The growing need for fertilizers free of chloride, the growing usage of precision agriculture, the growth of high-value crop farming, and the expanding use of potassium sulfate in pharmaceuticals and food additives for sustainability and quality are all driving the growth of the U.S. potassium sulfate market.

Growing Demand for Chloride Free Fertilizers and Technological Advancements Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for potassium sulfate is mostly driven by the rising demand for fertilizers free of chloride that improve soil health and crop output without harming crops due to salinity. Farmers are being forced to use high-efficiency fertilizers, such as potassium sulfate due to the growing demand for food worldwide, which is being driven by changes in eating patterns and population increase. Fertigation systems and other technological developments in precision agriculture and fertilizer manufacture are boosting productivity and cutting waste.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Form

Solid (Granular, Powder) dominated with 75.76% in 2025 due to its ease of handling, storage, and widespread use in traditional agricultural practices. Liquid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.47% from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing adoption of precision agriculture and fertigation systems.

By Purity

Up to 99% Purity dominated with 63.27% in 2025 due to its widespread use in general agriculture and industrial applications, offering a cost-effective solution for nutrient supply. Greater than 99% Purity is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.19% from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing demand in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, specialty crops, and food additives.

By Application

Fertilizer dominated with 69.35% in 2025 driven by its essential role in enhancing soil fertility and crop yield, particularly in chloride-sensitive crops. Drug Ingredient is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.22% from 2026 to 2033 fueled by increasing demand for high-purity potassium sulfate in pharmaceuticals.

By End-Use Industry

Agriculture dominated with 53.68% in 2025 driven by its critical role in improving soil health and boosting crop yields, especially for chloride-sensitive and high-value crops. Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.99% from 2026 to 2033 propelled by rising demand for high-purity potassium sulfate in drug formulations.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated with 38.9% in 2025E and it is expected to grow fastest CAGR from 2026–2033. This growth is driven by increasing agricultural activities, especially in countries, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, where demand for high-quality, chloride-free fertilizers is rising.

North America holds 26.64% of the potassium sulfate market in 2025. The region's growth is driven by advanced agricultural practices, high-value crop cultivation, and increasing adoption of chloride-free fertilizers to improve soil health.

Key Players:



Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

SQM S.A.

Compass Minerals International Inc.

Tessenderlo Group

Sesoda Corporation

Migao Corporation

Intrepid Potash, Inc.

Halogens

LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant GmbH

Rusal

Qing Shang Chemical

China Ching Shiang Chemical Co. Ltd

Kemira Kemi AB

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Co., Ltd.

Hebei Sanyuanjiuqi Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Utkarsh Agrochem KSM Inc.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, Nutrien entered into an agreement to sell its 50 percent equity position in Argentina-based nitrogen producer Profertil S.A. to Adecoagro S.A. and Asociacion de Cooperativas Argentinas Coop Ltda through a joint acquisition.

In July 2025, The Mosaic Company announced the opening of a new fertilizer blending facility in Palmeirante, Brazil. The facility has a capacity to process 1 million tonnes of fertilizer annually, with approximately 500,000 tonnes expected to be processed in 2025.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Performance & Product Metrics – helps you evaluate average nutrient concentration (%) of K2O and sulfur across SOP grades. Compares soil yield improvement (%) versus MOP fertilizers. Tracks solubility levels (g/L) for standard and specialty water-soluble SOP.

Technological Adoption Rate – helps you assess SOP usage share (%) by crop type including fruits, vegetables, cereals, oilseeds, and industrial crops. Measures adoption rates versus MOP in chloride-sensitive crops such as tobacco, potatoes, and citrus. Highlights penetration in high-value agriculture segments.

Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you analyze import-export dependency ratios (%) in major markets including China, India, the EU, and the U.S. Tracks regional consumption share (%) across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. Identifies trade flow risks and supply concentration.

Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you compare production output efficiency across natural brine extraction and Mannheim process facilities. Evaluates cost competitiveness (USD/ton) by production method. Supports expansion and pricing strategy decisions.

Pricing & Cost Volatility Benchmarks – helps you monitor price volatility index (%) versus MOP over the past five years. Tracks average production costs and margin trends. Supports procurement and contract planning. Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you assess reduction in chloride stress (%) on sensitive crops. Tracks share (%) of SOP from sustainable or low-carbon processes. Measures water-use efficiency improvements (%) in drip irrigation systems using water-soluble SOP.

