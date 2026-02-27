Toborlife AI Announces Its Latest Winner Of The Great Robot Giveaway For The Unitree Go2 Pro Robot Dog

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Toborlife AI, the official partner and developer of Unitree Robotics, is pleased to announce the winner of its Great Robot Giveaway, selected during the AI DevWorld Conference in San Jose, California. The prize, a Unitree Go2 Pro robot dog valued at $3,790, was awarded to Manuela Bradtke.

“I still can't believe I won this contest! A big thank you to Toborlife AI for this incredible prize. I'm so excited to see the Unitree Go2 Pro in person and start exploring how I can integrate it into my daily life,” said Bradtke.

The giveaway series has already seen significant success in the academic and developer communities. The previous winner, an undergraduate at the University of Southern California studying design, engineering, and business, has already begun pushing the Unitree Go2 Pro to its limits. Utilizing an unofficial SDK and custom 3D-printed top mounts, the winner and his team are programming the robot to autonomously collect packages while mastering Robot Operating System (ROS) and NVIDIA Isaac Sim. Following this impressive start, Toborlife AI looks forward to seeing how Bradtke will utilize the Unitree Go2 Pro in daily life.

The Unitree Go2 Pro is one of the most advanced quadruped robots on the market, featuring 4D LiDAR and a high-resolution depth camera. The robot offers an intuitive user interface that supports interactive communication and pre-programmed tricks.

As Toborlife AI continues to expand its reach within the U.S. robotics market, the company is preparing for its next Great Robot Giveaway. Following this announcement, Toborlife AI will launch its fourth round, featuring the Unitree R1 Basic humanoid robot, valued at $8,990.

The winner reveal can be watched on the Toborlife AI YouTube channel at . For more information about the Great Robot Giveaway and to stay updated on future contests, please visit the Toborlife AI website or follow the company's social media channels.

###

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As the official partner of Unitree Robotics and the developer of our own Tobor HarnessTM Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.