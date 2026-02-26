Quantum Computing Acceleration Is Unlocking New Era Of Autonomous Drone Efficiency - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Advanced Optimization Technology Targets Multi-Billion-Dollar Opportunity Across Defense, Logistics, and Infrastructure Sectors

New York, NY – February 26, 2026 – Market News Updates News Commentary – Quantum computing is starting to play a meaningful role in improving how drones operate, especially when it comes to planning and real-time decision-making. Drone missions involve thousands of moving parts - weather, airspace rules, terrain, battery life, payload weight, and changing objectives. Traditional computers process these variables step by step, which can slow things down as operations scale. Quantum computing, however, is designed to evaluate many possibilities at once, helping operators find faster, more efficient routes and better mission plans. For investors, that means lower operating costs, faster execution, and more productive drone deployments. Active Companies in the Quantum Computing, Drone and UAV industries looking for the latest opportunities may include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).

The impact becomes even more important when managing fleets or swarms of drones. Coordinating dozens - or even hundreds - of autonomous aircraft creates incredibly complex optimization challenges. Quantum-enhanced algorithms can help determine which drone should go where, how to avoid collisions, and how to conserve energy in real time - all while adjusting to unexpected changes. That improves safety, increases uptime, and allows operators to scale operations without dramatically increasing overhead. In defense, logistics, and infrastructure inspection, that kind of efficiency can be a major competitive advantage and a differentiator in securing long-term contracts.

From an investment standpoint, this is where two high-growth industries intersect: drones and quantum computing. The global quantum computing market is projected to grow from around USD 1.4 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 19.4 billion by 2035, with sustained double-digit CAGR, according to recent forecasts. As enterprises and government agencies pour more into quantum R&D and cloud-based access expands, the technology's ability to solve complex optimization and AI problems will only strengthen. For investors, companies that successfully combine quantum-driven optimization with scalable drone platforms could offer differentiated performance, stronger contract wins, and exposure to two rapidly expanding markets.

ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Initiates Defense-focused Quantum Navigation System for GPS-Denied Drone Operations – ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its drone subsidiary ZenaDrone has initiated the development of a quantum navigation system designed to enable secure drone operations in GPS-denied and satellite-compromised environments. The system will initially support ZenaDrone 1000, the company's multifunction heavy-lift drone for use in defense applications including ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), specialized cargo, and border patrol. Future scalability is also planned across the company's IQ series drone platforms.

“The ability to operate autonomously in GPS-denied environments is an operational imperative for modern defense,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“We are committed to supporting U.S. defense and national security interests with technology that performs where conventional systems fail. We see quantum navigation as a cornerstone capability that will define the next generation of autonomous systems for defense, and we are making the strategic investments in the R&D needed to enable our future leadership as the industry evolves.”

Quantum navigation systems are considered next-generation, self-contained and ultra-precise motion sensing systems that enable reliable navigation without GPS by using quantum physics–based principles and sensors. As defense operational landscapes evolve, defense missions increasingly face environments where GPS and satellite signals cannot be relied upon, whether due to jamming, spoofing, or other contested conditions. These navigation systems fuse quantum inertial measurement with AI-driven path correction, enabling sustained and accurate positioning over extended mission periods without reliance on external signals. Quantum navigation can also benefit commercial drones operating in GPS-challenged environments such as in dense urban corridors, indoor industrial facilities, underground sites, and long-range BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight) missions.

The Company's R&D team is at the initial stages of development focused on incorporating this capability into the ZenaDrone 1000, and management expects to advance through research and development, drone integration, and testing phases which will involve multifunctional teams in due time. The quantum navigation system is expected to be integrated into ZenaDrone's defense and commercial drone platforms, enhancing capabilities for surveillance, critical infrastructure inspection, and defense missions.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is engineered as an advanced AI-powered VTOL heavy-lift platform optimized for defense use, offering ISR capabilities including real-time surveillance, tactical reconnaissance, and secure data collection, alongside cargo transport and mission-critical payload delivery. Its modular design allows rapid configuration for multi-mission operations in high-risk environments, from infrastructure monitoring to operational logistics support. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

In other Quantum Computing/UAV/Drone industry news of note:

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, recently announced the completion of acquiring Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. (“LSI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”) (LAZR), in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million (the“Transaction”).

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in QCi's strategy to build a vertically integrated, product-driven photonics and quantum technology platform. The acquisition supports the Company's long-term strategic roadmap and is expected to add annual revenue to QCi's financial profile.

Rigetti Computing India P L, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced that it has received an $8.4 million purchase order to deliver a 108-qubit quantum computer to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), India's premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The system will be installed on-premises at C-DAC's Bengaluru center and is scheduled to be deployed in the second half of 2026.

The system includes Rigetti's proprietary chiplet-based architecture, which is the foundation of Rigetti's path to scaling to extremely high qubit count systems required for error correction and fault-tolerant quantum computing.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), the only dual-platform quantum computing company, providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, recently joined the Southeastern Quantum Collaborative (SQC) as an inaugural member, along with The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Davidson Technologies, IBM and Alabama A&M University.

The SQCwill bring together academia, industry and government to accelerate the advancement and application of quantum information science and technology across the Southeast addition, it aims to develop thequantum-readyworkforce needed to commercialize the technology. Given Davidson hosts a D-Wave Advantage2TM system at its headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, D-Wave is well positioned to support the SQC's quantum workforce development efforts.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) recently announced it was awarded a contract under the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

IonQ is among more than 2,400 companies eligible to compete for future task orders issued under the SHIELD IDIQ contract framework.

IonQ delivers a full portfolio of quantum technologies spanning quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security. The company also includes subsidiaries with established capabilities across space-based intelligence, secure communications, and precision timing technologies.

