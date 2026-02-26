Biomednewsbreaks - Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Receives Positive EMA Orphan Drug Opinion For Dusquetide In Behçet Disease

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) announced that the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products issued a positive recommendation for orphan drug designation of dusquetide, the active ingredient in SGX945, for the treatment of Behçet Disease, following review of recently published Phase 2a data demonstrating biological efficacy and safety. The recommendation now advances to the European Commission for ratification. The company noted that orphan designation in the European Union provides 10 years of market exclusivity upon approval, along with development incentives and centralized authorization access. SGX945 has previously received orphan drug and fast track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Behçet Disease.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

