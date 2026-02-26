Alexander Titov

Lecturer in Modern European History, Queen's University Belfast

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

My three main research areas are Russian foreign policy and its links with different interpretations of Russian national identity; history of political thought and national ideologies in the 20th century Europe; and political history in the post-Stalin period for which I am currently working on a new biography of Nikita Khrushchev for Routledge's 'Historical Biographies' series.

I have strong inter-disciplinary background, having read Philosophy and Economics and an MA in Legal and Political Theory at University College London (UCL), followed by a doctoral thesis in Russian history at the School of Slavonic and East European Studies (UCL-SSEES). I worked the University of Birmingham, UCL and Leeds University where I researched and taught various aspects of Russian contemporary history, politics and foreign policy, before arriving to Queen's University Belfast as Lecturer in Modern European History.

–present Lecturer in Modern European History, Queen's University Belfast

2005 UCL, PhD History

ExperienceEducation