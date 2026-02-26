403
U.S. Sends F-22 Stealth Fighter Jets to Israel
(MENAFN) The United States has dispatched a squadron of F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to an Israeli Air Force base in the country's south, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday, citing US officials and flight tracking data. The deployment forms part of a sweeping American military buildup across the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to intensify.
Twelve F-22s were filmed departing Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England on Tuesday, with videos and photographs captured by plane spotters and independently verified by the New York Times.
A US official confirmed to media that the aircraft were headed to Israel and that a portion had already touched down — marking the first known operational deployment of F-22s to the region amid the deepening standoff with Tehran.
Retired US Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula characterized the move as highly consequential, telling the NYT it "indicates preparation for a more aggressive stance toward Iran and potential cooperation with Israel in an attack. It signals that the US is serious about attacking if Iran does not agree to US terms."
The deployment follows a stark warning issued last week by US President Donald Trump, who gave Iran a ten-to-fifteen-day ultimatum to reach a deal on dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, cautioning that "really bad things" will happen if Tehran fails to comply.
Washington has already positioned two aircraft carrier strike groups in the region. Multiple outlets report that US strike plans are now at an advanced stage, with scenarios on the table including targeting individual leaders and pursuing outright regime change.
Iran, for its part, has indicated a preference for diplomacy. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is drafting a proposal to restart negotiations. But an Iranian defense source issued a sharp warning in a statement to media, declaring that any military action would constitute a "full-scale war" and would trigger a "broad and unlimited response."
Russia has called for a peaceful resolution, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioning that strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure could trigger a nuclear catastrophe.
The current standoff carries particular weight given recent history — US forces previously struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025 during Israel's 12-day air campaign against the country.
