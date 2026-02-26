403
Venezuela’s Top Legal Officials Step Down from Office
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz submitted their resignations to the National Assembly on Wednesday, signaling a notable change in the country’s top legal offices, as stated by reports.
During a parliamentary session broadcast on state television, the legislature’s president said he had received “two letters” from the officials, who had been ratified in October 2024 for seven-year terms set to run until 2031.
Saab, who has held significant influence as the nation’s chief prosecutor since 2017, is remembered for his steadfast loyalty to the previous administration. He supported the return of President Nicolas Maduro after his capture in a US military operation on Jan. 3, repeatedly calling the mission a “criminal incursion” and a clear violation of international law.
A lawyer who often portrayed himself as a defender of human rights, Saab’s career included roles as a deputy to the 1999 National Constituent Assembly, governor of Anzoategui state, and Ombudsman. Yet his tenure drew widespread international criticism, and he has been under US sanctions since 2017 for alleged human rights abuses, with opposition leaders accusing him of ignoring law enforcement violence.
In one of his final acts, Saab endorsed a newly passed Amnesty Law, describing it as the conclusion of an “important historical cycle” and framing it as a way to “heal wounds” left by years of internal conflict and political disputes.
According to reports, with no deputy prosecutor currently available, the National Assembly must appoint “temporary managers” for both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office while a formal Nominations Committee begins the lengthy process of selecting permanent replacements.
