Brazil's Kepler Weber Grows Profit 29% Despite Revenue Drop

Kepler Weber (KEPL3), Latin America's leading post-harvest grain solutions provider, reported Q4 2025 net income of R$64.8 million ($12.6M), a 28.5% increase from R$50.4 million ($9.8M) in Q4 2024. The result came despite a 13.3% decline in net revenue to R$398.7 million ($77.4M) and a 17.7% drop in EBITDA to R$67.5 million ($13.1M), reflecting the paradox of a company that grew profits on a shrinking top line.

For the full year, revenue totaled R$1.5 billion ($291M), down 7.3% from R$1.6 billion ($311M) in 2024, as elevated interest rates and tighter rural credit weighed on farmer investment appetite. However, the year marked the third-highest tonnage of equipment shipped in the last decade, signaling that underlying demand remains structurally intact even as financing conditions deteriorate.

The stock trades at R$9.65 ($1.87), carrying a P/E of 12.2x and an 8.4% dividend yield over the trailing twelve months. Shares started 2026 at R$9.88 and have been broadly flat year-to-date, following a 14.8% decline in 2024 that nevertheless outperformed the Small Cap index (−25%) and the Ibovespa (−10.4%).

The story of Kepler Weber's 2025 is a tale of two businesses. The Farms segment, which accounted for 31.5% of revenue in 2024, saw annual sales contract 26.4% as indebted producers held back on long-term capital expenditure amid elevated Selic rates and compressed commodity margins. Agroindustry revenue fell 17.8%, and Ports & Terminals collapsed 41%.

Against this backdrop, the International and Replacement & Services segments delivered structural growth. International revenue reached a record R$237.7 million ($46.2M) for the year, up 19.4%, with Argentina contributing 23% of international sales - a 16-fold increase from the prior year - alongside gains in Bolivia and Paraguay. Replacement & Services grew 10.1% to R$310.9 million ($60.4M), reflecting the pull of recurring aftermarket demand and Procer's expanding client base.

The 28.5% profit gain on a 13.3% revenue decline implies significant margin expansion below the EBITDA line. Part of the explanation lies in Kepler's Q4 2024 comparison base, which was depressed by the introduction of Law 14.789/23, which materially changed the tax treatment of fiscal incentives starting in 2024 and compressed the prior-year net margin to just 11%.

The company has also been actively restructuring its debt, replacing more expensive instruments with Certificados de Direitos Creditórios do Agronegócio (CDCA), which carry lower interest costs. This financial optimization, combined with a higher mix of higher-margin solutions and services, supported bottom-line growth even as the operating envelope contracted.

Kepler's 2025 quarterly trajectory shows a clear recovery arc from the cyclical trough. Q1 was the weakest point, with net income of R$25.6 million ($5.0M), a 51% year-on-year decline driven by Cerrado crop failures and depressed commodity prices. Q3 marked a turning point, with R$51.6 million ($10.0M) in profit and an EBITDA margin of 17.4%, up 5.2 percentage points sequentially. Q4 then delivered the year's peak profit at R$64.8 million ($12.6M).

The EBITDA margin for Q4 came in at approximately 16.9%, down from Q3's 17.4% - a modest sequential compression likely reflecting revenue mix and project timing. The full-year EBITDA margin ended below 2024's 20.8%, consistent with the lower volumes and pricing pressure across the Farms and Agroindustry segments.

For 2024, Kepler generated R$1.6 billion ($311M) in revenue with EBITDA of R$334.8 million ($65.0M) at a 20.8% margin, and adjusted net income of R$200.9 million ($39.0M) at a 12.5% margin. The 2025 full-year revenue of R$1.5 billion ($291M) represents a 7.3% contraction, though the full-year net income figure has not yet been disclosed in detail beyond the quarterly disclosures.

Trailing twelve-month data from Investidor10 shows revenue of R$1.55 billion ($301M) and net income of R$142.0 million ($27.6M). This implies a full-year net margin of approximately 9.2%, down from 2024's 12.5% adjusted level but still reflecting a business that converts revenue to profit even through a significant downturn in its largest customer segment.

Management highlighted the effectiveness of the diversification strategy, noting that the gains in International and Replacement & Services - both segments with higher-value-added solutions - are structural, not opportunistic. The record international revenue for 2025, led by Argentina's 16x growth, signals that the LatAm expansion is moving beyond pilot scale into a durable revenue stream.

For 2026, the company projected a continuation of challenging macro conditions, with tighter credit restricting investment particularly in the Farms segment. Market conditions may shift the revenue mix toward Agroindustry without this constituting a formal performance projection, the company cautioned - a carefully hedged statement that implicitly acknowledges further downside risk in Farms.

Commercial director Bernardo Nogueira told CNN Brasil that producers will likely remain retracted through at least the first half of 2026, citing ongoing difficulty in accessing credit. However, he expressed optimism for the Agroindustry segment, pointing to corn-based ethanol, wheat and sorghum biofuels, and soybean crushing for biodiesel as growth drivers that could partially offset the farm weakness.

The trajectory of the Selic rate is the single most important macro variable for Kepler Weber. With the Central Bank holding at a historically restrictive 15%, rural credit conditions are unlikely to ease meaningfully in H1 2026. Any signal of a rate-cutting cycle would be a direct catalyst for farm investment and order intake, particularly in the Cerrado and Mato Grosso regions where storage capacity expansion has been deferred for multiple seasons.

Argentina's agricultural rebound is a structural growth vector for the International segment. The country's return to orthodox economic policy has unlocked pent-up farm investment, and the 16x revenue growth in 2025 suggests Kepler is capturing a disproportionate share of this recovery. Bolivia and Paraguay are additional expansion markets where Kepler holds market leadership advantages from decades of regional presence.

The biofuels thesis - corn ethanol, sorghum-based fuels, and biodiesel from soybean crushing - is the most compelling medium-term demand driver. These industries require industrial-scale grain storage, handling, and processing infrastructure that sits squarely in Kepler 's wheelhouse. If Brazil's biofuels regulatory framework continues to expand, the Agroindustry segment could grow enough to structurally offset secular weakness in Farms.