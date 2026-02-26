New Suzuki E-Access EV Scooter Launched: Get Rs 20,000 Off On New Model

Suzuki e-Access electric scooter is now available in India with up to ₹20,000 benefits, including finance schemes, loyalty bonuses, and extended warranties. The premium EV starts at ₹1.88 lakh ex-showroom.

Suzuki is giving benefits up to Rs. 19,800 to customers buying its new e-Access electric scooter. These offers include finance schemes, a loyalty bonus, and extended warranties. This is a great chance for people who were thinking twice about buying it because of the high starting price.The Suzuki E-Access has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.88 lakh, placing it in the premium category. This model, part of the 'Made in India' initiative, was developed for both Indian and export markets. The company first showcased it at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.This scooter uses a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which the company claims is long-lasting and very stable. It gives a range of 95 km on a single charge and a top speed of 71 km/h. Its electric motor produces 4.1 kW of power and 15 Nm of torque. You also get cool features like three ride modes (including Eco), regenerative braking, and reverse assist.With a normal charger, the battery takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to go from 0 to 80%, and 6 hours and 42 minutes for a full charge. But with the fast charging option, it hits 80% in just 1 hour and 12 minutes! The price might seem a bit high, but these offers make the E-Access a solid, long-term investment.Suzuki has also tied up with companies for special loan schemes, helping you save up to Rs. 9,800 with interest rates starting from just 5.99%. If you already own a Suzuki vehicle, you get a Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus when you buy the E-Access. That's a total saving of Rs. 19,800! New customers get a Rs. 7,000 welcome offer, plus a free extended warranty worth Rs. 4,000, which is valid for 7 years or 80,000 km.