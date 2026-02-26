Digital Economy Ministry Introduces Platform To Advance Skills, Employment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), through the Youth, Technology, and Jobs Project, has partnered with the global consulting and advisory firm, UniHouse, to roll out "Ostathi Jordan" as a national digital platform aimed at enhancing digital competencies, reducing unemployment, and expanding participation in emerging gig economies."Ostathi Jordan," developed by UniHouse, is designed as a scalable digital learning ecosystem that supports employment, entrepreneurship and integration into freelance and platform-based economies. UniHouse serves as a strategic and technical advisor, overseeing implementation in accordance with international best practices and capacity-building standards.The initiative aligns with Jordan's digital transformation and employment strategies, seeking to equip beneficiaries with market-driven, income-generating skills that correspond to evolving labor market demands.Through the Youth, Technology, and Jobs Project, MoDEE aims to strengthen employability, foster entrepreneurial activity, and generate sustainable economic opportunities across the Kingdom by linking structured skills development pathways directly to labor market needs.The platform offers integrated tracks in digital and technology skills, freelancing and gig economy readiness, entrepreneurship and microenterprise development, as well as professional and vocational upskilling. By bridging the gap between training outputs and actual income generation, the program targets structural unemployment challenges and supports long-term labor market participation.As gig and remote work models expand regionally and globally, the platform enables participants to develop digital freelancing capabilities, establish micro and small enterprises, access regional and international digital marketplaces, and enhance financial literacy and business management competencies. The approach emphasizes transition from training to measurable economic engagement, contributing to household income stability and broader economic resilience.Implementation prioritizes youth, first-time job seekers, women, underrepresented groups, unemployed and underemployed individuals, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs. The initiative underscores inclusive access, scalability, and sustainable livelihood creation rather than short-term training metrics.The platform's technological infrastructure is powered by Microsoft cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enabling secure, adaptive and multilingual digital learning delivery across the Kingdom.The initiative supports Jordan's economic modernization agenda and reinforces its position as a regional hub for digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and future-of-work skills development, integrating government leadership, private-sector expertise, and advanced digital infrastructure to strengthen national digital competitiveness and technology-driven growth.