Switzerland To Ban Russian LNG Imports

The measure is part of the European Union's 19th sanctions package, which Switzerland has adopted.
A transitional period until the end of 2026 applies to existing long-term LNG contracts, the government decided on Wednesday.
The aim of the measure is to reduce Russia's revenue from the sale of fossil fuels, which are“significantly” helping to finance the war against Ukraine.
The Swiss government also decided on further measures in the energy sector and the financial sector. These include, for example, a ban on transactions with certain rouble-based crypto assets. According to the communiqué, the new provisions will come into force on Thursday, 26 February.
