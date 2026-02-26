Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland To Ban Russian LNG Imports

Switzerland To Ban Russian LNG Imports


2026-02-26 04:04:37
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland will impose a complete ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from April 25, 2026. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland to ban Russian LNG imports This content was published on February 26, 2026 - 08:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Bundesrat beschliesst Kauf- und Importverbot von russischem LNG Original Read more: Bundesrat beschliesst Kauf- und Importverbot von russische
  • Русский ru Швейцария вводит запрет на покупку и импорт российского СПГ Read more: Швейцария вводит запрет на покупку и импорт российског

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The measure is part of the European Union's 19th sanctions package, which Switzerland has adopted.

A transitional period until the end of 2026 applies to existing long-term LNG contracts, the government decided on Wednesday.

+ More Swiss tech in Russian weapons than any other European country

The aim of the measure is to reduce Russia's revenue from the sale of fossil fuels, which are“significantly” helping to finance the war against Ukraine.

+ Bypassing the Blockade: How Hong Kong Feeds European Technology Into Russia's War in Ukraine External lin

The Swiss government also decided on further measures in the energy sector and the financial sector. These include, for example, a ban on transactions with certain rouble-based crypto assets. According to the communiqué, the new provisions will come into force on Thursday, 26 February.

More More Information wars Russian state broadcaster accuses Swiss public broadcaster SRF of manipulation

This content was published on Feb 20, 2026 The Russian state media outlet RT DE has become involved in a Swiss debate around an initiative to halve the public media licence fee.

Read more: Russian state broadcaster accuses Swiss public broadcaster SRF of manipul

MENAFN26022026000210011054ID1110792248



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search