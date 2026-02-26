403
Al-Aqsa Mosque Records Significant Rise in Jewish Visitors
(MENAFN) Over 65,000 Jewish activists entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during 2025, representing a 22% increase compared to the previous year, according to reports.
Data cited in the International Jerusalem Foundation’s annual report, which was compiled using information from the Islamic Waqf Administration in Jerusalem, indicates that 65,364 people visited the site over the course of the year. Visits by Israeli political figures also rose sharply.
The report highlighted that Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with several members of parliament, were among the politicians who entered the compound.
The number of political visits climbed from nine in 2024 to 20 in 2025.
It also noted that Israeli authorities implemented new measures impacting access to the site, including extending visiting hours, increasing group sizes from 120 to 200 participants, and reducing the intervals between entry times.
These adjustments were characterized in the report as attempts to change the longstanding status quo at the holy compound and establish a new reality there.
