Bel Group Strengthens Ramadan Giving with Third Year of Partnership with The Saudi Food Bank
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 25 February 2026 – major player in the cheese, fruit and plant-based snacking segment, Bel Group, continues its impactful partnership with The Saudi Food Bank (Et’aam) for the third consecutive year, delivering essential meal boxes during the holy month of Ramadan. This year’s initiative brought together Bel Group and Saudi Food Bank teams on the ground in Jeddah, working side by side to pack 20,000 fresh Iftar meal boxes for families in need.
Chef Sama Jaad, the first Saudi woman to win Top Chef Arab World, joined the teams in participating in the packing process, reflecting the spirit of unity and shared responsibility that defines Ramadan. Expressing her pride in being part of the campaign, she highlighted the importance of collaborating with companies that actively support the Kingdom and contribute to meaningful community initiatives.
The 20,000 meal boxes, carefully prepared to maintain freshness and quality, include Kiri® cheese, cupcake, pie, dates, bread, fresh juice and water, ensuring families can break their fast with dignity and care.
Rabih Bou Dargham, Area Director – KSA, Bel Group said: “At Bel Group, our commitment to Saudi Arabia goes beyond business as it is about creating meaningful impact within the communities we serve. Our continued partnership with the Saudi Food Bank reflects our long-term dedication to supporting food security initiatives across the Kingdom. Seeing our teams come together during Ramadan to pack and distribute 20,000 fresh meal boxes is a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve.”
Fawaz Bin Khalid Suwaid, Regional Director – Western Region, Saudi Food Bank said: “Strategic partnerships with companies like Bel Group play a vital role in strengthening our food security programs. Ramadan is a time of compassion and solidarity, and initiatives such as this ensure that families in need receive fresh, nutritious meals delivered with dignity. We value Bel Group’s continued commitment and hands-on participation in supporting our mission.”
With a 71-year presence in the Middle East, Kiri® continues to embody the values of sharing and giving back. Through this partnership, Bel Group and the Saudi Food Bank reaffirm their shared commitment to fostering a culture of generosity, solidarity, and care across Saudi Arabia.
