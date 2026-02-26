Toobit Celebrates 3Rd Anniversary With $3.5 Million Prize Pool And Porsche Giveaway

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its third-anniversary celebration: the 3-riffic Birthday Showdown. Featuring a $3,500,000 prize pool, the campaign is one of the largest exchange-led celebrations of the year.

The campaign runs from February 26 to March 31, 2026, and is designed to reward the exchange's global community through a series of interactive trading missions, solo challenges, and team battles.

Luxury Prizes and High-Tech Rewards

The headline attraction of the birthday showdown is the mission rewards activity (1 million USDT). By completing starter and daily trading tasks, participants unlock mystery boxes with a chance to win premium physical prizes, including:



The grand prize: A Porsche Taycan

Next-gen hardware: iPhone 17 Pro (512GB), MacBook Pro 14-inch, and Nintendo Switch 2

Luxury goods: 10g gold bar, DJI Mini 5 Pro drone, and Unitree robot dog Digital assets: XAUT, XRP, TRX, and millions in USDT/USDC Bonuses

A Celebration for Every Trader

Toobit has structured the campaign to ensure all traders, regardless of volume, can win:



Early bird bonus (50,000 USDT): Traders who register between February 26 and March 5 can claim a 10 USDT Bonus, with the opportunity to unlock an additional 20 USDT by reaching a futures trading volume of 30,000 USDT or more.

Daily trading rewards (300,000 USDT): A 100% win rate activity where traders earn daily draw chances for meeting spot and futures milestones. Participants are guaranteed to win from a pool featuring XAUT, PAXG, and popular tokens like DOGE, alongside USDT Bonuses and Trial Funds.

The 1.5 million USDT team challenge: Traders can form or join teams to compete for the top P&L percentage rankings, with captains receiving special bonuses based on team size and performance. The 600,000 USDT solo challenge: A dedicated prize pool for the top 300 individual futures traders by volume.

"Our third year has been a period of incredible growth and partnership, including our milestone collaboration with LALIGA," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This birthday showdown is our way of giving back. Whether you're a newcomer making your first trade or a professional leading a team, we've ensured there are rewards waiting at every milestone."

Registration for the birthday campaign opens on February 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM (UTC). Traders must register on the campaign page to qualify for all activities. For more information and full Terms and Conditions, visit the announcement page.

Market data from 2026 highlights a major shift toward social trading, with squad models now showing 40% higher retention than solo trading. Traders demonstrate a clear preference for hybrid rewards, responding 2.5x more effectively to tangible luxury prizes than to digital assets alone.

This maturity is further reflected in the record 4:1 futures-to-spot trading ratio observed in Q1 2026. These figures underscore the increasing maturity of the global trading community and the rising dominance of derivatives-driven, community-centric market models.

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

