Premier Health Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSX-V: PHA ) (the“ Company”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Dec. 31, 2025

(3 months) Dec. 31, 2024

(3 months) Revenues 17,835 32,132 Gross margin (1) 2,726 5,137 Gross margin as a % of revenues 15.28 % 16.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 5 705 Net Loss (2,549 ) (2,261 )



(1)See the Company's MD&A for details on these non-GAAP measures.



Summary



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5K ($0.7M for the same period last year), mainly driven by a decline in the British Columbia market. Net Loss for the quarter was $2.5M (loss of $2.3M for the same period last year).

The travel nurse and northern communities services are generally performing well, except in British Columbia, where the Company experienced a reduction in volume. This decline is attributable to a service acquisition centralization initiative undertaken by the health authorities, which is expected to ultimately favour the most competitive service providers such as SSI. During the quarter, the Company formally discontinued its Per Diem and Transportation operations, as these lines of business were no longer profitable, and has since focused its resources on its Travel Nurse operations across Canada.

“Our cost reduction plan is still progressing, and additional efforts were deployed in the current quarter. The Per Diem and transportation operations were abandoned this quarter, and our focus has fully shifted to Travel Nurses. In the short term, we remain committed to cost reduction, debt management, operational efficiency, and pursuing organic growth opportunities,” said Guy D'Aoust, Interim CEO of Premier Health.

More information can be found in the Company's Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization, and depreciation), change in fair values, interest expense, and income tax expense (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA excludes Share-based compensation and unusual items, as determined from time to time. Gross margin is either used as a number or a percentage. As a number, it means Revenues minus Direct Costs. When used as a percentage, it means the ratio of Revenues minus Direct Costs to Revenues. More detail can be found in PHA's Management Discussion and Analysis.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

