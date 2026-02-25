Orange: Transactions Carried Out As Part Of A Share Buyback Program And Outside Of A Liquidity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Paris, 25 February 2026 Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract Orange announces that it has purchased treasury shares within the framework of its share buyback program. These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to long-term incentive plans for corporate officers and senior employees. The long-term incentive plans, which are conditional on presence and performance, were set up with the aim of involving Group key managers in the success of its strategic plan. Name of the issuer: Orange (LEI: 969500MCOONR8990S771)

References of the share buyback program: A description of the program authorized by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 21 May 2025 (13th resolution) can be found in Orange's 2024 universal registration document (section 6.5)

Securities identifying code: Ordinary shares (ISIN: 0000133308), listed on Euronext Paris / Compartment A

Start date of the program: The 13th resolution of the shareholders' general meeting held on 21 May 2025 was activated at the Board of Directors meeting on 21 May 2025. Cash purchases of shares on 25 February 2026:

Trading date Type of transaction Number of shares Daily weighted average purchase price (€) Amount (€) 25 February 2026 Purchase 300,000 18.0836€ 5,425,080.00€ Total Purchase 300,000 18.0836€ 5,425,080.00€

None of these shares were purchased as part of a share liquidity contract. Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Orange website (Orange Investors' Library ).

