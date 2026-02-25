Nutanix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers Outperformance Across All Guided Metrics SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2026. “Our business performed solidly in the second quarter, including strong bookings, strong new logo additions, and solid free cash flow performance,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, CEO of Nutanix.“Our opportunities with AI, modern applications, hybrid multicloud, and support for external storage provide us with a strong foundation for multi-year growth.” “We saw healthy demand in our second quarter, as reflected in results that exceeded the high end of the range for all of our guided metrics. However, as the quarter progressed, we saw supply chain constraints driving longer server lead times for our customers,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix.“We expect this dynamic to have some impact on the timing of our near-term revenue and free cash flow. We have factored this in our Q3 and updated full-year guidance. Bookings expectations are higher than before. Revenue and free cash flow from these bookings are expected to be realized later.” Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Summary

Q2 FY'26 Q2 FY'25 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)1 $2.36 billion $2.03 billion 16% Average Contract Duration2 3.1 years 3.0 years 0.1 year Revenue $722.8 million $654.7 million 10% GAAP Gross Margin 87.4% 87.0% 40 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 88.6% 88.3% 30 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $547.4 million $504.0 million 9% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $451.2 million $417.0 million 8% GAAP Operating Income $84.1 million $65.4 million $18.7 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $189.0 million $161.3 million $27.7 million GAAP Operating Margin 11.6% 10.0% 160 bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 26.2% 24.6% 160 bps Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $197.3 million $221.7 million $(24.4) million Free Cash Flow $191.4 million $187.1 million $4.3 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights



Nutanix Listed in AWS“ICMP” for the US Federal Government: Nutanix announced that the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution has been listed in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP).

Nutanix Expands Capabilities to Help Customers Build and Operate Distributed Sovereign Clouds: Nutanix announced new capabilities in its NCP solution to give organizations greater flexibility to deploy and govern their infrastructure across distributed environments without sacrificing unified management or operational simplicity.

Nutanix Completes $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase: Nutanix completed a $300 million accelerated share repurchase of its common stock during the second quarter under its existing share repurchase authorization. Reminder for Investor Day 2026: Nutanix will be holding its Investor Day 2026 in conjunction with its annual user conference on April 7, 2026 in Chicago.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Revenue $680 - $690 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin 16% to 17% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)3 Approximately 288 million



Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Revenue $2.80 - $2.84 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin 21% to 22% Free Cash Flow $745 - $775 million



Supplementary materials to this press release, including our second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings presentation, can be found at .

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at nutanix. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1 Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts from all customers in effect as of the end of a specific period, assuming any subscription contract that expires is renewed on its existing terms. ARR excludes the value of professional services, non-portable software and support contracts and hardware sales. For the purposes of this calculation, we generally assume that the contract term begins on the date when the software is made available to the customer. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026, our methodology for calculating ARR was updated to align more closely with the timing of when licenses are made available to customers. For comparability purposes, ARR for all prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the updated methodology.

2 Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

3Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to debt, interest expense related to debt, inducement expense related to the repurchase of convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the top-line growth of our subscription business (including our ability to acquire subscriptions with new customers and to retain and expand with existing customers), while normalizing for differences in contract durations. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customers relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any subscription contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR is a performance measure that should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis or a forecast of GAAP revenue. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of our future or expected results. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, and net cash provided by operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and“Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our third quarter fiscal 2026 outlook and/or our fiscal 2026 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business trends, momentum and prospects; the opportunities that provide us with a strong foundation for multi-year growth; the expected impact of supply chain constraints on the timing of our revenue and free cash flow; our third quarter fiscal 2026 outlook; and our fiscal 2026 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, including due to supply chain constraints or component availability, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 24, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at and on the SEC's website at These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

As of July 31,

2025 January 31,

2026 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 769,502 $ 603,402 Short-term investments 1,223,234 1,270,647 Accounts receivable, net 337,967 260,597 Deferred commissions-current 153,072 147,491 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,391 184,007 Total current assets 2,589,166 2,466,144 Property and equipment, net 142,814 131,677 Operating lease right-of-use assets 134,526 191,068 Deferred commissions-non-current 189,221 187,010 Intangible assets, net 2,615 2,227 Goodwill 185,235 185,235 Other assets-non-current 39,617 113,572 Total assets $ 3,283,194 $ 3,276,933 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,599 $ 96,120 Accrued compensation and benefits 230,498 214,909 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,187 27,020 Deferred revenue-current 1,054,023 1,119,455 Operating lease liabilities-current 23,234 33,059 Total current liabilities 1,413,541 1,490,563 Deferred revenue-non-current 1,058,731 1,077,643 Operating lease liabilities-non-current 115,754 163,671 Convertible senior notes, net 1,343,818 1,346,260 Other liabilities-non-current 45,870 30,083 Total liabilities 3,977,714 4,108,220 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 4,200,466 4,151,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income 700 4,057 Accumulated deficit (4,895,693 ) (4,986,383 ) Total stockholders' deficit (694,520 ) (831,287 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,283,194 $ 3,276,933





NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 354,187 $ 387,364 $ 656,106 $ 736,367 Support, maintenance and other services 300,534 335,461 589,571 657,034 Total revenue 654,721 722,825 1,245,677 1,393,401 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 8,823 5,674 17,193 9,966 Support, maintenance and other services (1) 76,465 85,599 150,765 168,777 Total cost of revenue 85,288 91,273 167,958 178,743 Gross profit 569,433 631,552 1,077,719 1,214,658 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 261,382 277,543 514,783 562,776 Research and development (1) 182,785 202,259 356,744 389,741 General and administrative (1) 59,828 67,613 113,504 128,669 Total operating expenses 503,995 547,415 985,031 1,081,186 Income from operations 65,438 84,137 92,688 133,472 Other (expense) income, net (355 ) 13,368 9,218 29,607 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 65,083 97,505 101,906 163,079 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 8,656 (5,517 ) 15,553 (2,039 ) Net income $ 56,427 $ 103,022 $ 86,353 $ 165,118 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic 267,138 268,282 266,842 269,077 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted 293,351 291,910 291,086 294,214

________________________

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:



Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 812 $ 427 $ 2,024 $ 786 Support, maintenance and other services cost of revenue 7,325 8,167 14,145 14,422 Sales and marketing 21,397 22,754 42,045 40,514 Research and development 46,765 51,105 90,327 90,606 General and administrative 17,129 20,111 33,636 33,996 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 93,428 $ 102,564 $ 182,177 $ 180,324



(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:



Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 767 $ 106 $ 1,534 $ 212 Sales and marketing 88 88 176 176 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 855 $ 194 $ 1,710 $ 388





NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

January 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 86,353 $ 165,118 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,427 36,422 Stock-based compensation 182,177 180,324 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,185 2,724 Inducement expense from partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes 11,347 - Operating lease cost, net of accretion 13,962 15,875 Other (2,130 ) (5,822 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (72,745 ) (10,515 ) Deferred commissions 20,577 7,792 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,833 ) (68,206 ) Accounts payable (334 ) 17,182 Accrued compensation and benefits 7,792 (8,720 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,680 ) (12,031 ) Operating leases, net (15,754 ) (14,675 ) Deferred revenue 122,077 88,703 Net cash provided by operating activities 383,421 394,171 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 162,139 431,724 Purchases of investments (493,156 ) (472,824 ) Sales of investments - 2,000 Purchases of property and equipment (44,438 ) (28,247 ) Net cash used in investing activities (375,455 ) (67,347 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 29,300 29,035 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (148,194 ) (137,024 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 848,010 - Payment of third-party debt issuance costs (2,771 ) - Partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes (95,453 ) - Repurchases of common stock (220,100 ) (383,098 ) Other financing activities, net (1,945 ) (1,837 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 408,847 (492,924 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 416,813 $ (166,100 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 655,662 769,517 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 1,072,475 $ 603,417 Restricted cash (1) 314 15 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 1,072,161 $ 603,402 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 19,283 $ 19,813 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 1,601 $ 4,285 Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 11,460 $ 6,554

________________________

(1) Included within other assets-non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Disaggregation of Revenue

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 624,418 $ 690,531 $ 1,185,114 $ 1,328,371 Professional services and other revenue (1) 30,303 32,294 60,563 65,030 Total revenue $ 654,721 $ 722,825 $ 1,245,677 $ 1,393,401

_________________________

(1) Prior to fiscal 2026, these amounts were presented as separate line items, Professional services and Other non-subscription product, as described below. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

Subscription revenue - Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement subscriptions, support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.



Ratable - We recognize revenue from software entitlement subscriptions, support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement subscriptions and support subscriptions. Upfront - We generally recognize revenue from our subscription software licenses upfront upon the transfer of control to the customer. For sales of our software purchased alongside a server from an OEM or other partner, revenue is typically recognized upon shipment of the server. For sales of software sold separately from a server, revenue is typically recognized when the software is made available to the customer.

Professional services and other revenue - Includes Professional services revenue and Other non-subscription product revenue, as described below:



Professional services revenue - We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed. Professional services revenue was approximately $28.0 million and $55.3 million for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively, and $30.4 million and $59.3 million for the three and six months ended January 31, 2026, respectively. Other non-subscription product revenue - Includes Non-portable software revenue and Hardware revenue, which were immaterial for the periods presented.

Annual Recurring Revenue

(Unaudited)

As of January 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) (1) $ 2,027,337 $ 2,355,623

________________________

(1) Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026, our methodology for calculating ARR was updated to align more closely with the timing of when licenses are made available to customers. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current quarter methodology.

Remaining Performance Obligations

(Unaudited)

As of January 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Remaining performance obligations: Current $ 1,226,382 $ 1,438,311 13-36 months 888,098 1,101,497 Thereafter 221,571 357,054 Total $ 2,336,051 $ 2,896,862





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures

(Unaudited)

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months

Ended

January 31, 2026 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Three Months

Ended

January 31, 2026 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 631,552 $ 8,594 $ 106 $ - $ - $ - $ 640,252 Gross margin 87.4 % 1.2 % - - - - 88.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 277,543 (22,754 ) (88 ) - - - 254,701 Research and development 202,259 (51,105 ) - - - - 151,154 General and administrative 67,613 (20,111 ) - (2,143 ) - - 45,359 Total operating expenses 547,415 (93,970 ) (88 ) (2,143 ) - - 451,214 Income from operations 84,137 102,564 194 2,143 - - 189,038 Operating margin 11.6 % 14.3 % - 0.3 % - - 26.2 % Net income $ 103,022 $ 102,564 $ 194 $ 2,143 $ 2,995 $ (46,597 ) $ 164,321 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 268,282 268,282 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (6) 291,910 291,910 Net income per share, basic $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.61 Net income per share, diluted (7) $ 0.36 $ 0.56

______________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt

(5) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(6) Includes 23,628 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(7) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $1,098 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes



GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Six Months

Ended

January 31, 2026 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Six Months

Ended

January 31, 2026 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 1,214,658 $ 15,208 $ 212 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,230,078 Gross margin 87.2 % 1.1 % - - - - 88.3 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 562,776 (40,514 ) (176 ) - - - 522,086 Research and development 389,741 (90,606 ) - - - - 299,135 General and administrative 128,669 (33,996 ) - (6,703 ) - - 87,970 Total operating expenses 1,081,186 (165,116 ) (176 ) (6,703 ) - - 909,191 Income from operations 133,472 180,324 388 6,703 - - 320,887 Operating margin 9.6 % 12.9 % - 0.5 % - - 23.0 % Net income $ 165,118 $ 180,324 $ 388 $ 6,703 $ 5,988 $ (73,335 ) $ 285,186 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 269,077 269,077 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (6) 294,214 294,214 Net income per share, basic $ 0.61 $ 0.68 $ - $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.06 Net income per share, diluted (7) $ 0.57 $ 0.97

______________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt

(5) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(6) Includes 25,137 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(7) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $2,197 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes



GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months

Ended

January 31, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Three Months

Ended

January 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 569,433 $ 8,137 $ 767 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 578,337 Gross margin 87.0 % 1.2 % 0.1 % - - - - - 88.3 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 261,382 (21,397 ) (88 ) - - - - - 239,897 Research and development 182,785 (46,765 ) - - - - - - 136,020 General and administrative 59,828 (17,129 ) - (1,568 ) - - - - 41,131 Total operating expenses 503,995 (85,291 ) (88 ) (1,568 ) - - - - 417,048 Income from operations 65,438 93,428 855 1,568 - - - - 161,289 Operating margin 10.0 % 14.3 % 0.1 % 0.2 % - - - - 24.6 % Net income $ 56,427 $ 93,428 $ 855 $ 1,568 $ (20 ) $ 1,674 $ 11,347 $ (26,131 ) $ 139,148 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 267,138 267,138 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 293,351 293,351 Net income per share, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.35 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.52 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.19 $ 0.47

_____________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(6) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes

(7) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(8) Includes 26,213 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $691 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes



GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Six Months

Ended

January 31, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Six Months

Ended

January 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 1,077,719 $ 16,169 $ 1,534 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,095,422 Gross margin 86.5 % 1.3 % 0.1 % - - - - - 87.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 514,783 (42,045 ) (176 ) - - - - - 472,562 Research and development 356,744 (90,327 ) - - - - - - 266,417 General and administrative 113,504 (33,636 ) - (2,935 ) - - - - 76,933 Total operating expenses 985,031 (166,008 ) (176 ) (2,935 ) - - - - 815,912 Income from operations 92,688 182,177 1,710 2,935 - - - - 279,510 Operating margin 7.4 % 14.7 % 0.1 % 0.2 % - - - - 22.4 % Net income $ 86,353 $ 182,177 $ 1,710 $ 2,935 $ (130 ) $ 11,347 $ 2,419 $ (44,920 ) $ 241,891 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 266,842 266,842 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 291,086 291,086 Net income per share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.69 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.91 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.30 $ 0.83

_____________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes

(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(7) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(8) Includes 24,244 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $975 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2025 2026 2025 2026 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 221,670 $ 197,346 $ 383,421 $ 394,171 Purchases of property and equipment (34,607 ) (5,928 ) (44,438 ) (28,247 ) Free cash flow $ 187,063 $ 191,418 $ 338,983 $ 365,924



