Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, February 25, 2026

The Rio Times · Nightlife Desk Pós-Carnaval · Luana Mallet debuts at Blue Note, Leonardo Bessa fills Carioca da Gema, and Lapa's midweek samba circuit returns 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu The quiet window. Carnaval ended a week ago, the Desfile das Campeãs crowned Viradouro on Saturday, and Rio has been settling back into its weeknight rhythms since Monday. Tonight - Wednesday - is the first normal midweek evening of the post-Carnaval calendar. The headline is at the Blue Note: singerdebuts her album Retrato Paisagem - bossa nova and MPB on the Copacabana beachfront stage, two sessions at 8 pm and 10:30 pm. In Lapa,takes the Carioca da Gema stage for the Wednesday samba rotation from 6 pm,reopens its midweek programme from 7 pm in the three-storey casarão on Rua do Lavradio, andruns its nightly roda on the cobblestones of Rua Joaquim Silva.stays open until the last customer leaves - cabrito and chopp under fluorescent lights since 1903. Tomorrow night is the big one: Flamengo host Lanús at the Maracanã for the Recopa Sul-Americana final second leg, trailing 0–1 from Buenos Aires. Friday brings Plebe Rude to the Circo Voador for their 45th-anniversary tour. Tonight is the calm before the storm - 29°C, 20% chance of rain, and Lapa to yourself. Bossa nova & MPB Blue Note Rio - Luana Mallet Retrato Paisagem → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica · from 8 pm Samba Carioca da Gema - Leonardo Bessa → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá · from 6 pm Heritage casarão Rio Scenarium - Wednesday samba & gafieira → Centro · Rua do Lavradio · from 7 pm Roda de samba Beco do Rato - Wednesday roda on the cobblestones → Lapa · Rua Joaquim Silva · from 6 pm 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Luana Mallet - Retrato Paisagem Album Debut 8:00 pm & 10:30 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · From R$90 2 Carioca da Gema - Leonardo Bessa 6:00 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · From R$30 3 Rio Scenarium - Wednesday Samba Session 7:00 pm · Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro · From R$40 4 Beco do Rato - Wednesday Roda 6:00 pm · Rua Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · From R$25 5 Nova Capela - Late-Night Lapa Open until late · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · No cover 03 Full Rundown Five picks 1Luana Mallet - Retrato Paisagem at Blue Note Rio Bossa nova / MPB TIME 8:00 pm & 10:30 pm PRICE From R$90 TICKETS Eventim

Singer Luana Mallet debuts her album Retrato Paisagem on the Blue Note's intimate Copacabana stage - a collection of original compositions rooted in bossa nova and MPB, performed with a small acoustic ensemble. The room seats around 200, tables fill fast on album-launch nights, and the ocean-facing terrace is open between sets. Two sessions tonight: the 8 pm sitting is the dinner show, the 10:30 pm session is drinks only and more relaxed. The Blue Note on Avenida Atlântica is one of the few rooms in Rio where you can hear original Brazilian music at concert-hall quality with the Atlantic behind you. On a quiet post-Carnaval Wednesday with 29°C and clear skies, the terrace between sets is worth the price of admission alone.

Practicalities: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana. House opens at 5 pm for happy hour on the calçadão and piano bar (free entry). Concert hall access from 7 pm with ticket. Manobristas available. Smart casual - no beachwear. Book via Eventim or the Blue Note website. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde (Line 1) + 10-minute walk along the beachfront.

Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana 2Carioca da Gema - Leonardo Bessa Samba DOORS 6:00 pm MUSIC 8:30 pm COVER From R$30

Leonardo Bessa takes the Carioca da Gema stage for the midweek samba session - a rising voice in the new generation of Lapa sambistas confirmed on the venue's own homepage. The house helped pioneer the revival of Lapa as a live-music district in the early 2000s. Twenty-five years on, it remains the neighbourhood's most reliable weeknight samba house - three floors, intimate rooms, and nightly programming from Monday to Saturday. Wednesday is one of the quieter nights, which makes it the ideal evening to hear the music without the weekend crush. The house has won prizes for its musical programming and its gastronomia de boteco is solid - come for dinner and stay for the samba.

Practicalities: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa. Opens 6 pm; music from 8:30 pm. Open Mon–Thu 6 pm – 2 am, Fri 6 pm – 4 am, Sat 9 pm – 4 am. Three environments: salão, varanda, and mezanino. Reservations via Sympla or phone. Card accepted inside; entry bracelet system tracks consumption. Metro Cinelândia (Lines 1/2) + 8-minute walk.

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa 3Rio Scenarium Samba & gafieira DOORS 7:00 pm CLOSE 1:00 am PRICE From R$40

The three-storey casarão on Rua do Lavradio houses over ten thousand antique objects and one of the best live-music stages in Rio. Wednesday is the quietest night of the week - far fewer tourists than the weekend crush - which makes it the best evening to actually hear the music and talk to the bartenders. The Palco Scenarium hosts rotating samba acts from 8 pm. The dancefloor fills by 10 pm with a mix of gafieira dancers and first-timers. Elected one of the ten best bars in the world by The Guardian, and it earns the title on a Wednesday more than any other night. Seven environments across three floors - the main stage is visible from all of them, and the antique décor hits different after midnight.

Practicalities: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro. Open Wed–Thu 7 pm – 1 am, Fri 7 pm – 2 am, Sat 12 pm – 6 pm (feijoada) and 8 pm – 3 am. Tickets via Sympla or at the door. Card accepted. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca (Lines 1/2) + 5-minute walk.

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro 4Beco do Rato Roda de samba DOORS 6:00 pm SAMBA 8:00 pm PRICE From R$25

Since 2005, this narrow cobblestoned alley off Rua Joaquim Silva has been one of the most authentic samba addresses in Rio. Márcio Pacheco runs the bar - cold beer, caldo de mocotó, pastéis de angu, and a rotating cast of musicians who play because they want to, not because they were booked for a festival. The weekly Encontros Casuais roda with Inácio Rios and Mosquito anchors the Thursday programme, but the Wednesday session draws a smaller, local crowd that spills out towards the Selarón steps. The post-Carnaval haze has lifted by now - tonight will be relaxed, intimate, and exactly what Beco do Rato was built for.

Practicalities: Rua Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa. Opens at 6 pm; roda starts around 8 pm. Cover from R$25 at the door. Cash and card accepted. Confirm tonight's act via WhatsApp (21 97968-3670) or Instagram @becodorato. Five-minute walk from the Arcos da Lapa. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. 18+.

Rua Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa 5Nova Capela - Late-Night Lapa Late-night dining OPEN 11:00 am – late KITCHEN Until close PRICE À la carte

Some things in Rio do not close for Carnaval, and they do not close after it either. Nova Capela has been open on Avenida Mem de Sá since 1903 - or rather since 1967, when the original Capela was relocated from Largo da Lapa to its current address further up the avenue. The restaurant was designated a Patrimônio Cultural of the city in 2011. The famous cabrito assado - roast goat served with arroz de brócolis and batatas coradas - remains the anchor of the menu, a Lusitanian comfort dish inherited from the Portuguese founders. Garçons in white jackets circulate between tables decorated with watercolour paintings and a small chapel that may have given the house its name. After midnight, when Lapa's clubs thin out and the last sambistas drift home, Nova Capela is where the city's journalists, musicians and night workers gather for a final chopp and a plate of bolinho de bacalhau. On a Wednesday after Carnaval, when most of the neighbourhood is running at half speed, the Nova Capela is a warm room with cold beer and the steady reassurance that Lapa has survived worse than a hangover.

Practicalities: Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa. Open daily from 11 am; Wednesday hours until the last customer leaves (confirm via @nova_capela). Cabrito for two ~R$175. Bolinho de bacalhau ~R$13. Chopp Brahma ~R$12. Card accepted. No reservations - first come, first served. Air-conditioned interior. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Five-minute walk from Beco do Rato.

Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa 04 Suggested Route Four stops 6:00 PM Beco do Rato - Lapa Start early in Lapa. First drink, first roda. The crowd on Joaquim Silva is small and local on a Wednesday - cold beer, pastéis de angu, and the cobblestones warming up. Stay until the music heats up around 8 pm. 8:00 PM → 2-MIN WALK ALONG MEM DE SÁ Carioca da Gema - Lapa Leonardo Bessa's set heats up. Grab a table and order dinner - the kitchen is solid and the samba fills the room. Three floors to explore. The varanda is the sweet spot on a warm night. 10:00 PM → 5-MIN WALK TO RUA DO LAVRADIO Rio Scenarium - Centro The gafieira dancefloor opens up. Wednesday is the best night to experience the casarão without fighting for space. The antique décor, three floors of music, and a crowd that knows how to dance. 12:00 AM → 2-MIN WALK BACK TO MEM DE SÁ Nova Capela - Lapa Close the night properly. Sit at a table with a white tablecloth and order the cabrito with arroz de brócolis. A cold chopp to wash it down. If you went to the Blue Note instead, taxi back to Lapa - you end up here either way. 05 Still Going After 10 pm Late shift Wednesday is the first night this week when the full Lapa circuit is operational. Carioca da Gema runs until 2 am - Leonardo Bessa's samba set keeps the room warm past midnight. Rio Scenarium stays open until 1 am and the gafieira dancefloor peaks between 10 pm and midnight. Blue Note Rio's second session with Luana Mallet starts at 10:30 pm - the premium late-night option for those who want bossa nova on the Copacabana beachfront. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) stays open until the last customer leaves - your safest bet for late-night food and drink in Lapa. The Botafogo bar strip along Rua Voluntários da Pátria runs until midnight. The Copacabana boardwalk kiosks stay open late. Tomorrow night the city shifts focus to the Maracanã - Flamengo v Lanús at 9:30 pm. Tonight is the last quiet window before the weekend builds. 06 Plan B Alternatives ›- R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana, from 8 pm. Tuesday is chorinho, but Bip Bip's Wednesday roda often features bossa nova or samba. If the door is open and there is music, pull up a stool on the sidewalk. Cash or PIX for drinks. Snap your fingers, do not clap. ›- R. Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana, from 8 pm. The cradle of bossa nova. Live music in a tiny basement where the genre was born in the early 1960s. The room holds maybe 80 people. A worthy companion to Bip Bip. ›- R. do Lavradio, Lapa, from 6 pm. Live samba Tuesday through Saturday on Rua do Lavradio. Named after the stew served at its original street-corner rodas. Free entry, good food, animated crowd. ›- R. Sacadura Cabral, 154 – Saúde. Alternative venue in the port zone with indie, rock, and electronic programming. Worth checking their Instagram for tonight's schedule - not every Wednesday is programmed. ›- Maracanã, Thursday 26 Feb at 9:30 pm. Not tonight - but the biggest event of the week. Flamengo trail 0–1 and need a two-goal win. Bars across Zona Sul and Centro will be packed from 8 pm tomorrow. ›- R. dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa, Friday 27 Feb at 8 pm. Brasília punk celebrating 45 years and the 40th anniversary of their debut album. Tickets via Eventim. ›- R. Primeiro de Março, 66 – Centro, until 8 pm. 170 works by 11 Amazonian women photographers in an immersive show curated by Sissa Aneleh. Free. Combine with dinner in Lapa afterwards. 07 Getting Around Transport intelMetrôRio runs normal weekday operations. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo) from 5 am to midnight. Key stations: Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa venues (Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato, Nova Capela, Rio Scenarium). Cardeal Arcoverde for Blue Note Rio. Siqueira Campos for Bip Bip. Botafogo for the Botafogo bar strip. NFC payments accepted.No bloco-related closures tonight. Carnaval infrastructure around the Sambódromo has been fully dismantled. Centro and Lapa streets are open. Tomorrow night expect closures around the Maracanã for the Recopa final - plan your Thursday transport early.No surge pricing on a regular Wednesday night. 99 and Uber are both active and cheap. Lapa to Copacabana runs about 15–20 minutes and R$15–25. Walk one block off Mem de Sá for easier pickups - Rua do Lavradio or Rua da Relação work best.Lapa's midweek circuit is well-trafficked along the main arteries (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva, Lavradio). Side streets are quieter - stick to lit routes and use ride-hail for late departures. Copacabana beachfront is well-lit and patrolled. Standard awareness applies. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Lapa / Centro The samba corridor Carioca da Gema (Leonardo Bessa from 6 pm), Beco do Rato, Rio Scenarium, Nova Capela, and Vaca Atolada are all within a five-minute walk of each other along Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva, and Lavradio. This is where Wednesday night happens in Rio. Metro Cinelândia. Copacabana The beachfront session Blue Note Rio on Av. Atlântica for Luana Mallet's album debut - two sessions at 8 pm and 10:30 pm. Bip Bip on R. Almirante Gonçalves for the sidewalk roda. Beco das Garrafas on R. Duvivier for bossa nova history. Three world-class musical experiences within ten minutes of each other. Metro Siqueira Campos or Cardeal Arcoverde. Botafogo Craft beer & calm The bar strip along Rua Voluntários da Pátria and Rua Arnaldo Quintela offers craft beer, wine bars, outdoor tables, and easy metrô access. Quartinho for the alternative crowd. Cobal do Humaitá for dinner. Tomorrow: Flamengo v Lanús, Recopa Sul-Americana final at the Maracanã. Friday: Plebe Rude at Circo Voador.