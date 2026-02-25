Russia Fines Google 22.8 Million Rubles For Distributing VPN Services On Google Play

According to the state news agency TASS, Google LLC has been fined 22.8 million rubles (approximately $298,600) in Russia for distributing virtual private network (VPN) services through its Google Play platform. VPN services allow users to conceal their location and encrypt internet traffic, which can enable them to bypass website restrictions, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The ruling was issued by the Tagansky District Court in Moscow. The court found the company guilty on six administrative counts under the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. According to the decision, Google failed to comply with its obligations as an “online information resource” by not removing content that authorities deemed illegal under Russian law.

In recent years, Russia has tightened regulation over foreign technology platforms, particularly regarding content moderation and access to restricted online resources. VPN services have become a focal point in this regulatory effort, as they are widely used to access blocked websites and social media platforms.

The fine adds to a series of legal and financial pressures faced by international tech companies operating in Russia, reflecting broader tensions over digital sovereignty, data control, and internet governance.