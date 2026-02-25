Four Ukrainian Defense Manufacturers Sign EUR 800M Partnerships With European Arms Companies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry, Ukrinform reports.

"On February 24, Ukrainian defense manufacturers signed a package of agreements with partners from Denmark, Finland, and Latvia. The total value of the deals is around EUR 800 million. The agreements cover cooperation in the production of unmanned systems and ground robotics, as well as preparation for scaling products for the European market," the statement said.

The partnerships follow the Build with Ukraine model, which includes establishing production lines in partner countries, exporting production technologies, integrating Ukrainian expertise into allied supply chains, and joint projects (co-production or JV) with Ukrainian companies.

Agreements were signed between Culver Aerospace (Ukraine) and Copenhagen Global A/S (Denmark) for UAV production cooperation under a five-year program. Tencore (Ukraine) and Insta (Finland) agreed to collaborate on the Termit ground robotic platform and the production of ground robots for Ukraine.

Remtecnology (Ukraine) and New Paakkola Oy (Finland) agreed on cooperation for the tactical multipurpose ground robotic platform LEGIT. The project is currently in the stage of establishing a joint venture in Finland and preparing for scaling and commercialization.

Additionally, Terminal Autonomy Ukraine (Ukraine) and SIA Baltic Forces (Latvia) signed an agreement providing a framework for future collaboration in unmanned systems (reconnaissance, medium-range strike systems, long-range strike systems) and missile solutions, including cruise missiles and air defense systems. This is currently a preliminary stage without binding commercial or technical terms.

The Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry stressed that the main goal of these partnerships is to rapidly increase production of solutions needed by Ukraine and to integrate Ukrainian technologies into EU industrial supply chains while meeting partner countries' standards and requirements.

In 2025, investments in Ukrainian defense tech reached $105 million, with the largest allocations in unmanned systems and autonomous products.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry