MCA Cross Border Advisors Highlights Expansion Of Cross Border Investment Management Capabilities With Leadership Appointment Of Greg Tomkins, CFA®, CFP®

MENAFN - GetNews) MCA Cross Border Advisors Inc. and MCA Cross Border Capital Inc. today highlighted the continued expansion of their cross border investment management offering with the appointment of Greg Tomkins, CFA®, CFP®, as Vice President of Investment Services and Lead Cross Border Portfolio Manager. Greg Tomkins has also joined the firm's ownership group.

The leadership appointment reflects MCA's ongoing investment in discretionary portfolio management capabilities for Canadian and U.S. resident clients with cross border financial planning and tax considerations. As demand continues to grow among Canadians with U.S. assets and U.S. citizens living in Canada, MCA has expanded its integrated investment, planning, and tax services across both countries.

In his expanded leadership role, Greg Tomkins oversees the firm's investment strategy and discretionary portfolio management services for clients with Canada-U.S. financial complexity. Greg Tomkins works closely with MCA's financial planning and cross border tax teams to design and manage globally diversified portfolios aligned with each client's long-term objectives, risk tolerance, and currency exposure across Canada and the United States.

“Strengthening our cross border investment management platform has been a strategic priority for the firm,” said Matthew Altro, CEO of MCA Cross Border Advisors.“Greg Tomkins has played a central role in building our investment management capabilities for Canada-U.S. clients. This leadership appointment reflects the continued growth of our investment offering and our commitment to integrated cross border wealth management.”

Greg Tomkins is a cross border portfolio manager based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, with more than 13 years of experience in the financial services industry. Earlier in his career, Greg Tomkins worked as a financial advisor and financial planner, specializing in portfolio management and comprehensive wealth planning for individuals and families. Greg Tomkins later transitioned to discretionary portfolio management and cross border investment strategy, reflecting a dedicated focus on integrated Canada-U.S. wealth management.

Greg Tomkins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) designations and is licensed as a portfolio manager. Greg Tomkins is also the author of Simple Money: Turn Your Dreams into Reality, a book on Canadian financial planning and investment management. Greg Tomkins leads cross border portfolio management for clients of MCA Cross Border Advisors and MCA Cross Border Capital, including Canadian residents with U.S. assets, U.S. citizens living in Canada, and globally mobile families.

MCA Cross Border Advisors Inc. and MCA Cross Border Capital Inc. are boutique cross border wealth management firms serving clients with Canada-U.S. financial planning, tax, and investment management needs.

About MCA Cross Border Advisors

MCA Cross Border Advisors Inc. and MCA Cross Border Capital Inc. provide integrated Canada-U.S. financial planning, cross border tax, and investment management services for clients residing in Canada, the United States, or moving between the two. The firms specialize exclusively in cross border wealth management for individuals, families, and business owners with financial ties to Canada and/or the U.S.