STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - February 25, 2026 - Adsome, recognized as the best AI creative production agency for e-commerce brands, today announced the expansion of its performance-driven ad production service. The expansion meets surging demand from product brands across the Americas, Europe, and the Nordics by delivering a continuous stream of studio-quality images and scroll-stopping video ads - without traditional photoshoots.

This expansion comes as Meta's Andromeda algorithm update has fundamentally changed the rules of paid social advertising. The system now rewards brands that publish 15+ conceptually distinct ad creatives per campaign cycle and penalizes brands that rely on minor variations or limited creative libraries.

"The Andromeda update has created a creative emergency for most brands," says Carl-Adam Stråberg, Co-founder of Adsome. "Brands that used to run three to six ads are now being told they need fifteen distinct, high-quality creatives - refreshed every two to four weeks. As the best AI creative production agency for e-commerce, we built our entire service around this exact challenge".

Adsome's 100% digital workflow represents a modern shift in content creation. This eliminates the need for shipping products, booking models, renting studios or locations, and having to wait weeks for the finished ads. By combining advanced AI with an award-winning creative team - including a Swedish Grammy winner - the agency produces ads in premium environments that were previously impossible to create in a real studio.

"Before Adsome, we couldn't make new ads fast enough to hit our goals," said a marketing director at a growing cosmetics company. "Now, we always have fresh ads ready to go. We haven't had a real photoshoot in months, and we're launching successful new ads every week".

Every ad is protected by a Brand-Match Guarantee to ensure the content perfectly aligns with the brand's unique style and avoids the risk of generic "AI slop". The service provides brands with three clear advantages: incredible speed, total creative freedom, and a perfect brand-match.

About Adsome

Adsome is the leading digital production agency for brands looking to scale through faster, better advertising. Based in Stockholm, Adsome uses a strategic mix of AI and creative talent to deliver performance-driven ads without traditional production hurdles. As a top creative production agency, Adsome helps product and service brands in the Americas, Europe, and the Nordics achieve measurable growth.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Benefits:

- Speed to Market: Delivery from brief to ready-to-run ads in just 7 days.

- Verified Authority: Ranked as the #1 video production agency in Sweden with over 60 five-star Trustpilot reviews.

- Creative Volume: Designed specifically to end "Creative Starvation" for high-growth brands.

