Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launches In UAE With Advanced Galaxy AI, Built-In Privacy Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra leads Samsung's new line-up with powerful AI, Nightography video, faster performance and pixel-level privacy protection

Samsung has officially unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series in the UAE, introducing its most advanced Galaxy AI experience yet. The line-up includes the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, all designed to simplify everyday tasks through proactive and adaptive AI features.

As Samsung's third-generation AI smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series handles complex processes in the background - from managing schedules and searching for information to editing photos - allowing users to focus on results rather than navigating multiple apps.

What's inside the Ultra?

At the heart of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, delivering major performance gains across CPU, GPU and NPU.

Samsung says the Ultra offers up to 19 per cent faster CPU performance, 39 per cent improved NPU performance for smoother AI tasks, and 24 per cent better GPU performance for enhanced gaming and visuals.

A redesigned Vapor Chamber and improved thermal management system help maintain consistent performance during gaming, multitasking and 4K video capture. The device also supports Super Fast Charging 3.0, reaching up to 75 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Camera and AI Editing

The Galaxy S26 Ultra builds on Samsung's reputation for smartphone photography with wider apertures for improved low-light shots and enhanced Nightography Video. Upgraded Super Steady stabilisation introduces a horizontal lock for smoother footage during motion-heavy activities.

The Ultra is also the first Galaxy device to support APV, a professional-grade video codec designed for efficient compression without compromising quality.

The entire lineup, however, AI-powered tools such as Photo Assist allow users to edit images using natural language prompts, from changing lighting conditions to restoring missing elements. Creative Studio enables quick design of stickers, wallpapers and invitations from sketches or prompts, while Document Scan automatically cleans and compiles scans into PDFs.

Smarter, more proactive Galaxy AI

The Galaxy S26 series introduces more intuitive AI features including Now Nudge and Now Brief, which proactively surface reminders and suggestions based on user context.

Circle to Search with Google now supports multi-object recognition, identifying multiple items within a single image.

Samsung's upgraded Bixby functions as a conversational device agent, enabling natural language navigation and settings control. Users can also choose alternative AI agents such as Gemini and Perplexity for complex, multi-step tasks.

The 'Ultra' highlight feature: First built-in privacy display for mobile

A major highlight of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the mobile industry's first built-in Privacy Display. Unlike external privacy filters, the integrated technology limits side-angle visibility while maintaining full display quality for the user.

Additional protections include AI-powered Call Screening, Privacy Alerts for app permissions, and Private Album within Gallery.

Availability and pricing in the UAE

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26 will be available for pre-order in the UAE starting February 25, with in-store availability starting March 11. All models feature a unified design language with colour options including Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, alongside its website-exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

The Samsung S26 starts from Dh3,599, the Plus variant starts from Dh4,299, and the Ultra starts from 5,099, and can go up to Dh7,099 for 16+1TB options.

