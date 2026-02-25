(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota Launches New bZ4X Touring BEV Focused on Driving Performance and Spaciousness in Japan Toyota City, Japan, Feb 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) launched the new bZ4X Touring BEV on February 25, 2026, following the bZ4X.



bZ4X Touring Z (4WD) (Model with options shown) The bZ4X Touring is a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) that combines the original bZ4X's defining qualities―the joy of driving, including strong acceleration and off-road capability, and the everyday convenience of ample cruising range―and is suited for a wide range of situations, including outdoor activities, offering a spacious luggage compartment vehicle development, Toyota revisited customer feedback to make BEVs a more accessible choice. This revealed a significant global demand for enhanced utility in BEVs to support family leisure activities like outdoor adventures. The bZ4X Touring features approximately 1.4 times more luggage space*1 than the bZ4X. It also incorporates outdoor-inspired equipment throughout, making it a model designed for enjoyable long-distance touring with family and friends also achieves a class-leading*2 cruising range of 734 km*3 and enables rapid charging in as little as approximately 28 minutes*4 under cold conditions. Furthermore, the 4WD model, achieving 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.6 seconds*5, comes equipped with X-MODE as standard, further enhancing the joy of driving in outdoor situations. Toyota will continue developing powertrains aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and expand a diverse range of mobility solutions under its multi-pathway approach, which provides electrified vehicle options tailored to the diverse needs of customers in every country and region. Going forward, Toyota will offer these diverse choices to customers around the world under its new brand spirit of "to you"―carmaking for a specific someone.

*1 an fit up to four 9.5-inch golf bags (depending on shape). *2 Compared to mid-size BEV class. As of February 2026 according to Toyota Motor Corporation research. *3 Z grade (FWD). Driving range per charge in WLTC mode. *4 Approximate time required to charge from approximately 10% to 80% of full capacity using a 150kW (350A) rapid charger in an environment with an outside temperature of -10°C. *5 Internal measurement value for Z (4WD).

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices

Z 5 FWD AC synchronous motor (2XM) Lithium-ion battery 5,750,000 4WD AC synchronous motor (2XM + 2XM) ◎6,400,000

◎Models as shown in the photos (excluding options)

* Includes consumption tax. Different pricing applies for Okinawa. Does not include recycling fees.

Vehicle Outline

1. An easy-to-use package for every situation

The bZ4X Touring is the ideal size for traveling with family and friends, measuring 4,830 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. It features elegant styling while providing ample rear head clearance of 113 mm*1 and front/rear couple distance of 1,000 mm*2, creating a spacious and comfortable interior.



It offers a cargo length of 1,092 mm*3 and cargo height of 850 mm*4 even with the 6:4 split-folding rear seats in use, creating a large 619L*5 luggage space that supports a wide range of activities for customers with active lifestyles. In addition to luggage hooks (4*6) for securing items and shopping hooks (4*6) for hanging reusable bags, levers (2*6) near the rear hatch allow the rear seat to be folded from the cargo area. It has been designed for ease of use, accommodating various luggage shapes and sizes.







bZ4X Touring Z (4WD) (interior color: Black)

*1 Internal measurement value. *2 Distance between hip points between the front and rear seats. In this case, between the first and second rows. *3 Internal measurement value. 1,850 mm when rear seats are folded (internal measurement value). *4 Internal measurement value. 918 mm when the deck board is in the low position (internal measurement value). *5 Internal measurement value using the VDA method. 1,240L when rear seats are folded (internal measurement value using the VDA method). *6 Two hooks and one remote control lever on each side of the deck board.

2. The joy of driving unique to the bZ4X Touring

As a BEV developed by a carmaker, the bZ4X Touring pursues the joy of seamless acceleration and excellent ride comfort. It delivers outstanding off-road performance and comfort in outdoor situations, expanding the potential of BEVs as active gear that customers can operate with confidence.



The 4WD model features high-output eAxles front and rear that deliver a maximum system output*8 of 280kW, paired with a lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 74.69kWh*7. This enables 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.6 seconds*9, delivering an exhilarating driving experience with responsive acceleration even at high speeds.



A new 4WD control system optimally distributes front and rear driving force according to the condition of each tire. It continuously monitors steering input along with front/rear and left/right wheel speeds to suppress vehicle instability caused by irregular road surfaces, enabling stable cornering even on snowy roads and off-road terrain. X-MODE*10 has been added to the drive mode select. Three modes can be selected based on driving conditions, optimizing the coordinated control of driving force and brakes to ensure driving stability and handling on rough terrain.







bZ4X Touring Z (4WD)

*7 Calculated in accordance with IEC standard 62660-1. *8 Output achievable by the system. Internal measurement value. *9 Internal measurement value for Z (4WD). *10 X-MODESubaru Corporation's AWD technology that supports smooth escape from rough terrain simply by selecting a mode according to road conditions.

3. Ample cruising range and anytime charging for peace of mind

In addition to improving cruising range and charging performance, Toyota has been developing a charging infrastructure that allows customers to use BEVs with confidence from home to their destination to make them a more accessible option. The standard Toyota 6kW Charger (200V), available as a dealer option, features an integrated charging cable for a comfortable and smooth charging experience, further enhancing the convenience of BEVs.







bZ4X Touring Z (4WD)



In addition to adopting a large-capacity battery, efficiency improvements in the eAxle through the use of SiC power semiconductors and optimized aerodynamic performance have enabled a driving range of 734 km*11 on a single charge. This allows for confident and exhilarating driving, from daily trips to long-distance touring.

Aerodynamic performance has been enhanced through a streamlined vehicle exterior, including the addition of a large roof spoiler and rear side spoiler as well as optimization of the shape of the lower rear bumper.

Battery preconditioning*12 has been employed to optimize the temperature of the lithium-ion battery before rapid charging. This enables rapid charging to approximately 80% of full capacity in approximately 28 minutes, even in environments with an outside temperature of -10°C.

Pre-setting charging stations in the navigation system activates battery preconditioning*13 based on estimated arrival time, optimizing battery temperature upon arrival.

Establishing a home charging environment with the standard Toyota 6kW Charger (200V) enables charging during periods when the vehicle is not in use, significantly improving the ease of use for BEVs. When used with the demand controller*14, the controller automatically manages the electricity used for charging, allowing for charging while using home appliances without worrying about tripping circuit breakers.

*11 Z grade (FWD) in WLTC mode. *12 A function that adjusts the battery temperature before rapid charging. *13 May not work at some charging stations. *14 Dealer option (sold separately).

4. Comprehensive safety and driver assistance features

The bZ4X Touring is a model intended for frequent use in its owners' everyday lives, such as trips with family and friends, and Toyota believes the vehicle should offer comprehensive safety and driver assistance features. It supports the driver in a wide range of situations, including while driving and parking.



The advanced active safety package Toyota Safety Sense comes equipped as standard integrates Proactive Driving Assist, which provides deceleration and steering support for preceding vehicles and curves, in addition to features like pre-collision braking. It also comes equipped with Advanced Drive (support during traffic congestion) and Advanced Park (with remote function), functions of Toyota Teammate's advanced driving support technologies. These functions reduce driver burden under certain traffic congestion conditions*15 on highways and assist with safe and secure parking.

*15 Including that the driver is facing forward, and Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist are both operating

5. Styling with a strong presence that reveals different expressions in different settings

The bZ4X Touring features an exterior and interior design that combines sleek body lines with practicality for enjoying leisure time as an active gear vehicle.



The powerful black LED rear combination lamp (tail, stop, back, turn) extends horizontally from the center of the rear hatch door to both sides, creating a single line of light from the tail and stop lights that further emphasizes the bZ4X Touring's presence.



Black 20-inch aluminum wheels*16, large bridge-type roof rails, and front and rear skid plates accentuate its rugged feel as an active gear vehicle. A total of five body colors are available, including three monotone colors such as Crystal White Pearl and Magnetite Gray Metallic, and two two-toned color combinations including the newly developed Brilliant Bronze Metallic with a Crystal Black Silica roof.







bZ4X Touring Z (4WD)

*16 Manufacturer option



A low-profile horizontal instrument panel has been adopted. The space between the slim upper section of the instrument panel and the center pad features thin, wide-spanning registers extending on both sides, creating an open feel while ensuring excellent visibility.



The 14-inch center display is now a stand-alone unit, with functions consolidated into a tray-shaped center console. The center display integrates navigation, air conditioning, audio, and other functions, enhancing convenience and operability. The console also features wireless charging and functions for linking smartphones and multimedia, providing a new digital experience for customers wood grain-patterned trim adorns the upper portion of the instrument panel.



This wood grain pattern, featured on the area most visible to the driver, emphasizes an outdoor aesthetic. Two interior color options express the worldview of the bZ4X Touring: Black, the standard color that creates a premium cabin space, and Khaki, which adds an outdoor touch to the modern interior.







bZ4X Touring Z (4WD) (interior color: Khaki)

Sales Outline

1 sales volume

920 units

2 charging service available for peace of mind when away from home

Toyota's TEEMO charging service provides rapid charging to support a more comfortable BEV / PHEV lifestyle.



Offers rapid chargers (CHAdeMo standard), primarily in the 150kW class

In addition to TEEMO chargers (installed at Toyota and some Lexus dealerships), eMP chargers*1 are also available There is no monthly base fee, and chargers can be searched for, reserved, and paid for using a smartphone app*2.

Click here for details:

*1 Approximately 27,000 connectors installed nationwide by e-Mobility Power Co., Inc. (as of January 31, 2026).eMP chargers are available only to TEEMO members. *2 Reservation function is only available to TEEMO members.

3 options that expand the joy of customization

The bZ4X Touring offers dealer options to accommodate diverse lifestyle situations, such as camping and skiing with family or friends.











Flex Belt*3 Cross Bars*3







Floor mats for snow / leisure use Rear hatch door opening guard

(passenger seat, raised edge type)

Click here for details:

*3 Props used in photography are not available at dealers.

4 availability

The new bZ4X Touring is scheduled to be available through the KINTO*4 car subscription service starting around April. The Z grade (FWD) will be available starting at 77,440 yen per month (including tax)*5.

*4 A service that packages optional insurance payments, vehicle tax, maintenance, and other vehicle-related expenses into a monthly fee. *5 When selecting the lowest-priced Z grade (FWD) package with no additional options and using the seven-year lease plan with no initial payment and two bonus payments of 165,000 yen (including tax) per year. The total price paid over the seven-year subscription period is 8,814,960 yen (including tax).Information regarding other grades and fees offered by KINTO will be announced on the KINTO website when they become available starting from April.

Production Plant

Yajima Plant, Subaru Corporation

"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"

As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.

About Beyond Zero:

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives:

Source: Toyota Motor CorporationSectors: Automotive