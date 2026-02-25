Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Accused Of Supporting Gas‐Fired Power Plants Overseas

2026-02-25 02:08:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 20 NGOs, including WWF, Greenpeace, Amnesty International and Public Eye, have accused Switzerland of backing ten gas‐fired power plant projects abroad. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: NGOs accuse Switzerland of backing gas plants abroad This content was published on February 25, 2026 - 11:28 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
They staged a protest on Wednesday outside the headquarters of the Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERV) in Zurich.

This content was published on Nov 12, 2025 Switzerland has pioneered international carbon offsetting under the terms of the Paris Agreement. But the practice has generated fresh concerns and criticism.

