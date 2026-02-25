Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Westwing expands to the United Kingdom

25.02.2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 25 February 2026 // Westwing Group SE (“Westwing”), Europe's #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, announces its market entry into the United Kingdom. This expansion marks Westwing's 23rd European market and serves as another important milestone in the third phase of its three-step value creation plan: Scaling with Operating Leverage. Strategic Rationale and Market Opportunity

The decision to launch in the UK reflects the market's strong potential for a premium Home & Living brand. As the second‐largest online Home & Living market in Europe after Germany, the UK is shaped by consumers who actively browse and seek interior inspiration. British Design Lovers appreciate craftsmanship and the combination of beauty and functionality, an approach embodied by the Westwing Collection, which is carefully designed in‐house. With 80% of British shoppers now prioritising quality, the market presents substantial opportunities for premiumisation. CEO statement

“Entering the UK marks an important milestone for Westwing's ambition to become the Superbrand in Design. British Design Lovers have a deep appreciation for quality and self-expression, values that lie at the heart of our brand. We are delighted to bring our world of Beautiful Living to one of Europe's most influential design markets to reach even more customers,” says Dr Andreas Hoerning, CEO of Westwing. Comprehensive Service Launch

Although offline retail still dominates the Home & Living sector in the UK, the shift towards online shopping is accelerating and therefore indicates substantial opportunity, creating the perfect environment for Westwing as a true love brand in e-commerce.

The launch means that Design Lovers in the UK now have access to a thoughtfully curated selection of premium furniture, décor and lifestyle inspiration from the Westwing Collection, including local partner brands from the UK as well as international partner brands like Kartell, Le Creuset, Trudon, Louis Poulsen and Georg Jensen. As part of its comprehensive market entry, Westwing is launching its full range of services. These include the Westwing Design Service, which provides personalised interior planning with in-house designers and realistic 3D concepts, supporting customers from inspiration to completion, as well as the dedicated B2B offering for professional clients, alongside the Westwing Delivery and Assembly Service.

About Westwing

Westwing, Europe's #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, is present in 23 European countries and achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of EUR 507 million in 2025. As Europe's premium one-stop destination for Design Lovers, it offers a unique brand experience with a carefully curated assortment of the Westwing Collection and 3rd party design brands. The integrated platform combines Shop, Daily Specials, Stores, the B2B Service (Westwing Business) and the Westwing Design Service. Westwing's team works together on its shared purpose to“Excite people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life”. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018. Disclaimer

