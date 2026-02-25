Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Contract/ESG

Diginex Limited signs Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration and deepens engagement with ADGM's Sustainable Finance Community as UAE Climate Law reshapes disclosure expectations for the region

Diginex Limited signs Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration and deepens engagement with ADGM's Sustainable Finance Community as UAE Climate Law reshapes disclosure expectations for the region Diginex deepens engagement with ADGM's sustainable finance ecosystem, aligning with a network of 170+ financial institutions and corporate signatories. Diginex is focused on supporting organizations preparing for compliance with the UAE Federal Climate Law (effective May 30, 2025 with reporting obligations due May 30, 2026), addressing growing demand for emissions measurement, reporting and transition planning solutions. ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, February 25, 2026 – Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the“Company”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions empowering businesses and governments with advanced ESG, climate, and supply chain data management tools, announces that it has signed the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration (the“Abu Dhabi Declaration”) and is deepening its engagement with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) sustainable finance ecosystem through Diginex's existing Abu Dhabi legal entity. The Abu Dhabi Declaration brings together organizations committed to advancing sustainable finance capabilities in the UAE and supporting the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement. Signing the Abu Dhabi Declaration evidences a collaboration and engagement framework to accelerate sustainable finance adoption across the UAE market. The UAE is seeking economy-wide climate accountability advances through its Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects (“Law No. (11) of 2024”). Law No. (11) of 2024 introduces the UAE's expectations in connection with emissions measurement, reporting and decarbonization planning. As the implementation timelines for Law No. (11) of 2024 approach, companies and financial institutions are increasingly seeking practical, auditable solutions to support emissions reporting readiness and transition planning. By helping organizations establish robust carbon baselines and structured transition pathways, Diginex supports the UAE's Net Zero 2050 objectives while strengthening climate-related transparency and governance. Lubomila Jordanova, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex, commented, "As the UAE's climate agenda evolves, we are bridging the gap between intent and measurable impact. By fortifying data quality and ensuring reporting readiness, we empower organizations to navigate an increasingly complex landscape of regulatory and stakeholder expectations with absolute confidence." Emil Stigsgaard Fuglsang, Co-Founder at Matter, Diginex's financial markets and risk intelligence business, stated:“Being part of ADGM allows us to work closely with the regional financial ecosystem to support more informed, forward-looking and sustainable capital allocation” The Abu Dhabi Declaration builds on the UAE's broader sustainable finance agenda. The Abu Dhabi Declaration is a voluntary initiative launched by ADGM in 2019 to deepen green and sustainable investment and support global climate goals. Since its inception with 25 founding signatories, the Abu Dhabi Declaration has grown to more than 170 organizations today, spanning major banks, asset managers and institutional investors. In addition to the Abu Dhabi Declaration, ADGM has promulgated written sustainable finance regulatory frameworks and ESG disclosure standards designed to support transparency and sustainable capital markets within its jurisdiction. As ADGM's ecosystem continues to expand, reporting a 42% year-on-year increase in active companies alongside rising assets under management. Diginex becoming a signatory to the Abu Dhabi Declaration provides a timely platform to share practical insights and to meaningfully contribute to the adoption of stronger, ESG-ready practices across a rapidly evolving market. About Diginex Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. The award-winning diginex ESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and an ESG Ratings Support Service. Plan A, a Diginex subsidiary, is a leading corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software provider, helping organizations measure, manage and reduce their environmental impact across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to turn emissions intelligence into financial performance. As part of the Diginex group, Plan A plays a central role in creating long-term value for companies through decarbonization globally. Matter, a Diginex subsidiary, delivers actionable ESG insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes. For more information, please visit the Company's website: Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. 