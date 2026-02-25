Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Receives Expanded IIA Grant Support For Robotic Aseptic Fill & Finish Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) announced that, following additional review by the Israel Innovation Authority, its project to advance a robotic aseptic fill & finish platform has been approved for expanded support, allowing the company to utilize the full approved grant budget of NIS 5 million over two years, approximately 66% of which is non-dilutive funding. The program supports acquisition and validation of a fully automated robotic-arm aseptic fill & finish system aligned with EU GMP Annex 1 standards, with validation targeted for the third quarter of 2026. The investment supports Scinai's broader CDMO expansion strategy following its acquisition of Recipharm Israel Ltd. and commercial collaboration with Recipharm, strengthening its integrated two-site manufacturing platform and enhancing sterile biologics capabilities while maintaining disciplined capital allocation through maximized non-dilutive funding.

To view the full press release, visit

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company operating a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) alongside a focused immunology R&D pipeline.

The Company's wholly owned CDMO unit provides fee-for-service development and manufacturing solutions to biotech and pharmaceutical companies. It operates two sites in Israel: a biologics development and clinical manufacturing facility in Jerusalem and a small-molecule API development and GMP manufacturing site in Yavne.

The CDMO supports external clients from preclinical development through Phase I/II clinical supply, including biologics process development, analytical method development, sterile fill and finish, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and small-molecule API process development and optimization, analytical methods development and GMP production.

Through a strategic commercial collaboration agreement with Recipharm, Scinai offers clients a defined pathway from early clinical development to late-stage and commercial manufacturing within Recipharm's global network. This structure enables continuity of development, streamlined tech transfer, and reduced scale-up risk as programs advance.

The CDMO unit engages with early-stage and emerging biotech companies and mid-size pharmaceutical companies outsourcing early development programs.

In parallel, Scinai is advancing, through its R&D unit, a focused immunology pipeline, including PC111, a first-in-class anti-FasL monoclonal antibody targeting orphan dermatologic indications, and next-generation NanoAb-based programs in inflammation. The Company is seeking strategic partnerships, co-development agreements, and regional licensing opportunities to advance selected programs toward clinical validation.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN