Deliveroo To Cease Qatar Operations After March 4
DoorDash, which acquired the London-headquartered business last year, confirmed that Deliveroo's operations in Qatar and Singapore will be discontinued.
The company stated that the move follows a strategic review of market-specific conditions and aligns with its decision to concentrate investments in countries where it sees stronger long-term growth potential.
