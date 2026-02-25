Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deliveroo To Cease Qatar Operations After March 4


2026-02-25 02:03:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-based parent company of Deliveroo has announced it will withdraw the platform from two Asian markets, just months after finalising its acquisition of the British food delivery firm.

DoorDash, which acquired the London-headquartered business last year, confirmed that Deliveroo's operations in Qatar and Singapore will be discontinued.

The company stated that the move follows a strategic review of market-specific conditions and aligns with its decision to concentrate investments in countries where it sees stronger long-term growth potential.

Gulf Times

