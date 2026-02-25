Msheireb Properties Wins US-Based SEAL Business Sustainability Award

MENAFN - Gulf Times) sheireb Properties has been named a winner at the 2026 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards, securing the distinguished Environmental Initiatives Award.

In a statement, the company said this achievement marks the first major international accolade for the Qatari organisation this year and recognises its work in advancing sustainable development through innovative green initiatives.

The SEAL Awards, based in the United States, celebrate global organisations and leaders for their measurable contributions to sustainability. The Environmental Initiative Award specifically honours initiatives that combine innovation, impact, and replicable practices, recognising organisations that advance environmental performance and pioneer new practices in sustainable urban development.

Msheireb Downtown Doha was selected for its achievement as the world's first fully sustainable downtown regeneration. The submission, titled "Msheireb Downtown Doha: A Holistic, Data-Driven Blueprint for Urban Regeneration and Net-Zero Carbon Living in a Challenging Climate," highlighted the city's success in reconciling Qatar's cultural heritage with cutting-edge climate-responsive design.

Msheireb Properties CEO, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, said: "This recognition on an international stage is a reflection of the tangible results of our long-term vision for Msheireb Downtown Doha. Being recognised by a US-based organisation such as SEAL affirms that our model for sustainable urban development carries global relevance and offers a benchmark worthy of emulation. It speaks to the commitment and collaboration behind creating a truly integrated, sustainable city, and we hope it encourages other cities to embrace innovative, data-driven approaches to urban planning."

The award submission detailed the comprehensive environmental strategy underpinning Msheireb Downtown Doha. The city is guided by a proprietary architectural and planning framework known as the "Seven Principles," which integrates traditional Qatari design with advanced sustainable technology to reduce energy use, water consumption, and carbon emissions.

Among the standout sustainability initiatives in Msheireb Downtown Doha are its "Passive Design First" approach, extensive Green Roofs Project, and the innovative Liquid3 microalgae bioreactor. Green roofs and landscaped terraces reduce heat, improve energy efficiency, retain stormwater, and support biodiversity with native plants and pollinator habitats, creating cooler, more inviting urban spaces. The Liquid3 bioreactor, meanwhile, captures carbon dioxide and airborne pollutants at rates far exceeding those of conventional trees, with real-time monitoring delivering measurable air-quality improvements.

These initiatives are further complemented by a centralised district cooling system, a smart resource management network, and an underground pneumatic waste system that diverts a significant proportion of waste from landfill.

Msheireb Downtown Doha currently boasts one of the highest concentrations of LEED Gold and Platinum certified buildings in the world. The city utilises a central district cooling plant and over 6,400 photovoltaic panels, creating a self-reinforcing system in which sustainability is foundational to urban life