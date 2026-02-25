Keybank Becomes Official Retail Bank Of The Portland Thorns In New Multi Year Partnership

MENAFN - 3BL) PORTLAND, OR., February 25, 2026 /3BL/ - The Portland Thorns have signed a multi‐year agreement with KeyBank, naming the financial institution the club'sand launching a slate of programs focused on community impact, youth development, and financial empowerment.

The partnership centers on expanding opportunities for girls and young women in Portland, with investments supporting several cornerstone Thorns initiatives, including Community Captain, the Thorns Academy, and the Lead(HERS) of Tomorrow program.

Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations for the Thorns, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building pathways for young women both on and off the field.

“When you hand someone a key, you're saying this space is yours and that's what this partnership represents,” Lee said.“With KeyBank, we can strengthen the resources around girls at every stage of their journey, expanding access, investing in growth, and bringing opportunity forward in tangible ways.”

Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Oregon and Southwest Washington Market President, said the partnership aligns with the bank's focus on strengthening local communities.

“This collaboration is a true testament to our commitment to Portland,” Lyons said.“Together, we'll expand access to financial empowerment resources and inspire the next generation-both on and off the pitch.”

Spotlighting Community Leaders

As part of the agreement, KeyBank becomes the presenting sponsor of Community Captain, an in‐stadium recognition program that highlights individuals making a difference in the region. Honorees will be celebrated on the field before regular‐season home matches and featured across Thorns platforms.

Investment in Player Pathways

KeyBank will also serve as the front‐of‐kit sponsor for the Thorns Academy, marking a major investment in the club's youth development system. The support will help fund opportunities for young athletes and milestone events such as the Academy Gala and Senior Signing Day.

Programs for Girls and Women

The partnership extends to Lead(HERS) of Tomorrow, a Thorns initiative that provides leadership development, career exposure, and mentorship to young women. The organizations will jointly launch a scholarship program for girls from underserved communities and create original content blending soccer education with financial literacy.

Fan and Player Engagement

Fans can expect Thorns‐themed experiences at KeyBank branches, while players will have access to financial education and career‐planning resources. KeyBank will also continue its role as the presenting partner of the “Girl of the Game” feature during home matches.

Activation of the partnership will roll out across Providence Park, local neighborhoods, and digital channels throughout the 2026 season.