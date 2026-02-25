Motorola Solutions Foundation Invests Over $10 Million To Support First Responders And Future Innovators

MENAFN - 3BL) CHICAGO, February 25, 2026 /3BL/ – The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), today announced its significant 2025 impact, including over $10 million in strategic grants and a new company record of more than 125,000 employee volunteer hours. These milestones reflect the Foundation's three core pillars: uplifting the first responder community, empowering the next generation of innovators and inspiring a global employee culture of volunteerism.

Uplifting the First Responder Community

A 2025 report revealed that police officers are 54% more likely to die by suicide than the average civilian, and firefighters remain more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

This crisis is more than a statistic; it is a personal battle for those on the front lines. To help address this urgent need, the Foundation supports programs like First Responders' Bridge, which provides a lifeline to individuals like Sgt. Brandon Qualls, a police officer in Muncie, Indiana.

“I'd decided that I was going to take my life... it was very soon after that when my wife came to me about the Bridge,” said Sgt. Qualls.“A speaker was talking about the symptoms of PTSD, and I remember thinking that described a lot of what was going on with me. The Bridge, without a doubt, saved my life.”

In 2025, the Foundation awarded over $5 million to first responder programs, including $1.9 million for mental health and wellness, $1.5 million to support the families of the fallen and $1.3 million to programs focused on recruitment and leadership development to counter staffing shortages.

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

The Foundation's commitment to innovation directly confronts a critical challenge: students from under-resourced high schools are less than half as likely to complete STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degrees compared to their peers from higher-resourced schools, according to a 2025 report. To help dismantle this barrier, the Foundation committed more than $5 million to programs providing technology and engineering education.

“This scholarship not only eases the financial burden of college but also motivates me to keep striving for excellence,” said Kang, a recipient of William Rainey Harper College's Motorola Solutions Foundation Engineering Pathways and Award for Excellence Scholarship.“[The Foundation's] generosity has made a real impact on my journey, and I hope to one day pay it forward.”

This targeted investment supports students at every stage of their academic journey. From hands-on technology activities and vocational skills to teacher development and scholarships, the Foundation helps convert students' interests into careers, cultivating a robust pipeline of innovators for the future.

Inspiring a Global Culture of Giving Back

The impact of the Foundation's strategic grants is amplified by employee commitment. In 2025, Motorola Solutions employees logged over 125,000 volunteer hours in 40 countries, and the Foundation issued over $1.3 million in employee matching donations.

"Giving back is a deeply personal journey, and we are committed to helping our employees translate their passions into lasting legacies,” said Wesley Barden Touhy, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation.“From matching their volunteer hours to connecting them with non-profits that are personally meaningful, we're proud to empower our people in all they do as a positive force for change."

Through the Motorola Matches program, the Foundation amplifies employee engagement by matching both volunteer hours ('Donations for Doers') and financial contributions ('Donations for Donors').

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the world to create safer cities and thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives, and our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is helping to create safer communities. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website:

Media Contact

Sarah Eckhaus

224-329-6600