Kentico Announces Site Of The Year 2025 Winners, Showcasing Global Innovation With Xperience By Kentico
Innovation in Action: Site of the Year 2025 Winners and Honorable Mentions
The Site of the Year contest honors partners and clients who craft remarkable websites and digital solutions that excel in creativity, innovation, content strategy, and technological implementation. Only projects that first earned the title of Site of the Month were eligible to compete, ensuring that the finalists represented the very best builds of the year. Winners were selected by an internal Kentico judging committee based on overall excellence and measurable impact.
This year's winners and honorable mentions showcase how organizations are leveraging Xperience by Kentico to build scalable, secure, and AI-enhanced digital experiences tailored to their industries and audiences.
Meet the winners
Among the standout transformations, several projects illustrate the breadth of innovation enabled by Xperience by Kentico. LeShuttle Freight delivered a high-performance, multilingual platform with real-time service updates tailored to time-sensitive logistics operations. Translink became the first organization to upgrade from Kentico 12 to Xperience by Kentico, modernizing its infrastructure with a custom e-commerce engine while maintaining PCI compliance for more than 1.5 million passengers. Oppenheimer completed a five-month migration from CrownPeak, implementing AI-driven marketing tools and single-source content management across multiple digital channels. Together, these projects highlight how hybrid headless architecture, advanced governance, AI-powered optimization, and scalable SaaS foundations are driving measurable business outcomes across industries.
B2B
Winner: LeShuttle Freight (Implemented by Crafted)
Honorable Mentions: ZAG Interactive (ZAG Interactive), Westport (ALYKA Pty Ltd)
Commerce
Winner: Translink (MSQ DX)
Honorable Mentions: Rhythm Japan (Interesting Solutions), Elkov Elektro (Bluesoft)
Consumer Goods and Services
Winner: MND Energie (Bluesoft)
Honorable Mentions: Best Best & Krieger LLP (BlueModus), Contact Energy (AKQA)
Education & Careers
Winner: ROC van Amsterdam & Flevoland (TrueLime)
Honorable Mentions: Join Blakes (E-Cubed Media Synthesis Inc), The Gordon Institute of TAFE (DDSN Interactive)
Entertainment, Hospitality & Tourism
Winner: Bob W. (IDHL)
Honorable Mentions: Aurora Expeditions (Devotion), LA Opera (iMedia)
Financial Services
Winner: Oppenheimer (Sagepath Reply)
Honorable Mentions: Atomic Credit Union (ZAG Interactive), United Federal Credit Union (SilverTech)
Government & Municipal
Winner: Cleveland Metroparks (Americaneagle)
Honorable Mentions: Réseau de transport de Longueuil (Inorbital, Inc.), Great Parks (Synoptek)
Healthcare
Winner: LivaNova (BlueModus)
Honorable Mentions: Integris Group (BizStream), Hatch Private Maternity (Zeroseven)
Manufacturing
Winner: Pierret (Delaware Consulting SCRL)
Honorable Mentions: Nichicon (EETech Group), Renson (Blastic)
NGO & Associations
Winner: American Society of Landscape Architects (BlueModus)
Honorable Mentions: National Association of Independent Schools (ByteMinds), Eat Pecans (Rise, a Quad Agency)
Raising the Standard for Digital Experience in 2025
Across all categories, this year's winners share a common thread: they leveraged the full capabilities of Xperience by Kentico to build future-ready digital ecosystems.
From hybrid headless implementations and multisite consolidations to secure member portals and complex third-party integrations, organizations are using the platform to unify content, marketing, and commerce into a single solution. The Content Hub enables single-source content management, while advanced permissions and governance models empower distributed teams. AIRA, Kentico's native AI capabilities, supports content optimization and marketing efficiency, and the recently launched Agentic Marketing Suite introduces a new era of intelligent orchestration, helping marketers automate decisions, personalize journeys, and optimize campaigns at scale.
As digital expectations continue to evolve, the Site of the Year 2025 winners demonstrate that innovation is not just about technology: it's about delivering meaningful, scalable experiences that drive real business impact.
