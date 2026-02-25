Wee Care Pediatrics Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter
In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Wee Care's network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals' names in combination with:
- Date of Birth Social Security Number Treatment/Diagnosis Information Prescription/Medication Information Dates of Service Provider Name Medical Record Number Patient Account Number Medicare/Medicaid ID Number Health Insurance Information
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....
