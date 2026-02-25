VAST Data Introduces Polaris To Orchestrate Globally Distributed AI Data Infrastructure Across Hybrid Multicloud Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's first global control plane purpose-built for AI data infrastructure spanning hyperscale cloud and datacenter deployments

Remote-First-Company | VAST Forward | SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at VAST Forward 2026, VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, announced Polaris, a global control plane designed to provision, operate and orchestrate distributed AI infrastructure across public cloud, neocloud and on-premises datacenter environments. Polaris transforms VAST deployments into a unified, fleet-scale platform, enabling enterprises to manage AI data and infrastructure wherever training and inference workloads run.

As AI pipelines expand across regions and providers, infrastructure is no longer a single-cluster problem. Training may occur in one geography, inference in another, and data collection at the edge, all under strict governance and cost constraints. Polaris introduces a centralized service delivery layer that automates deployment, lifecycle management and multi-cluster orchestration, converting distributed infrastructure into a single operational platform rather than a collection of environments.

Included at no extra cost, Polaris complements the VAST AI Operating System by coordinating how VAST environments are deployed and operated across infrastructure boundaries. The VAST DataSpace unifies data across clusters through a global namespace and distributed fabric, while Polaris governs how those clusters are deployed and lifecycle-managed across cloud and hybrid environments. Together, DataSpace abstracts data location and Polaris abstracts infrastructure location, allowing applications and agents to operate against a single logical environment regardless of where compute or data resides.

“AI infrastructure has outgrown the idea of a single deployment in a single location,” said Jonsi Stefansson, General Manager, Cloud Solutions at VAST Data.“Polaris establishes a global control plane that makes distributed AI infrastructure operationally coherent. It allows enterprises to deploy, scale and govern VAST clusters on any cloud or on-premises, all while managing them as one system.”

A Global Control Plane for the AI Era

Built as a secure, multi-tenant Kubernetes-based control plane with a lightweight agent on every VAST node, Polaris automates provisioning in customer accounts, integrates with cloud marketplaces for subscription and entitlement, and centrally orchestrates upgrades, expansion and node replacement. The platform includes enterprise identity integration, role-based access control and audit logging, delivering cloud-style operational consistency for AI infrastructure that spans hybrid and multicloud environments. Additionally, Polaris can be VAST-managed, partner-managed, or customer-managed and supports cloud service provider partners, as well as sovereign deployments. Designed to scale from the largest cloud providers to global neoclouds, VAST Polaris supports multi-site, multi-cluster deployments under centralized management.

Polaris operates as an intent-driven management layer: administrators define the desired state of infrastructure, and Polaris coordinates both cloud-native services and VAST software to reach and maintain that state. Deployments can be created, expanded and governed through a single API and interface, ensuring consistent configuration, policy enforcement and operational behavior across regions and providers.

By combining global data services with fleet-scale orchestration, the VAST AI Operating System enables AI pipelines to move from isolated deployments to continuously operating systems. Organizations can align compute placement with GPU availability, cost and compliance requirements without changing application behavior or operational models.

Polaris is available as part of VAST cloud deployments, with expanded multi-cluster orchestration capabilities planned in future releases.

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST's breakthrough DASE architecture – the world's first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

