Bizclik Returns With CPD-Accredited Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE And Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Co-located summit at the QEII Centre, London, on 4–5 March 2026, attendees can receive CPD accreditation, allowing professionals to log verified learning hours across 26 panels, 10 workshops and 6 keynotes

BizClik, the global B2B media and events group behind Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Sustainability Magazine, is proud to confirm that its forthcoming co-located event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIV and Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – has been awarded CPD accreditation by The CPD Certification Service. The event takes place on 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre in London.









What CPD Accreditation Means for Delegates

CPD – Continuing Professional Development – is the structured process by which professionals maintain and advance their skills and knowledge throughout their careers.

Recognised across virtually every industry sector, CPD points are logged to demonstrate active, ongoing learning to professional bodies and employers alike.

By attending Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, delegates will be engaging in 'active learning' as defined by The CPD Certification Service, acquiring new knowledge, frameworks and insights directly applicable to their professional roles.

Across two full days of programming, attendees will have the opportunity to accumulate 10-12 CPD points that can be recorded in their personal CPD portfolio.

In today's rapidly evolving sustainability and supply chain landscape, structured professional development has never been more important. This accreditation ensures that the time invested at The Net Zero Summit translates into demonstrable, verified career development.

About the Event

Co-locating Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Sustainability LIVE at the prestigious QEII Centre in the heart of Westminster, The Net Zero Summit brings together over 1,000 in-person attendees across two interconnected events on 4–5 March 2026.

The combined programme features:



1,000+ in-person attendees

50+ executive speakers

8 in-depth panel discussions

6 captivating workshops

4 dedicated stages

An innovation zone 2 action-packed days of networking and learning



The summit convenes world-leading voices from procurement, supply chain and sustainability disciplines, transforming green mandates into strategic advantages and sharing the data and ideas that are driving resilient networks, cost efficiencies and ethical sourcing.

Featured Speakers

Confirmed speakers include senior executives from some of the world's most recognised organisations:



Gemma Bell, Procurement Director, L'Oréal

Heidi Barnard, Head of Sustainability, NHS Supply Chain

Rasheed Mohamad, Global Revenue and Operations Officer, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Paul Williams, Director of Supply Chain Sustainability, Deutsche Bank

Dana Haidan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Virgin Media O2

David Kennedy, CEO, SBTi

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer, P&G

Soucâ Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability, Schneider Electric

Kirstine Dale, Chief AI Officer, Met Office

Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell

Craig Woodburn, Sustainability Director EMEA, Molson Coors Christophe Quiquempoix, Vice President for Sustainable Procurement, Schneider Electric

CPD-Accredited Panels and Workshops

From The Scope 3 Forum to The Future of AI in Procurement & Supply Chain, the event's panel programme spans the most pressing challenges facing sustainability and supply chain professionals today.

Sustainability LIVE sessions include dedicated forums on The Energy Transition, Water Sustainability, Nature-Based Solutions, Circularity & Recycling and Carbon Management Strategies.

The 10 workshops offer delegates deeper, more interactive engagement with topics including Carbon Measurement & Reduction, ESG Reporting & Regulation Strategies, How AI will Shape the Future of Sustainability, Net Zero Logistics & Distribution and Sustainability & The Built Environment, all designed to deliver immediately applicable professional learning.

“I've been to a lot of events. Let me tell you, what happened at the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE event this week was something else entirely.”

- Tony Watson, Director of Procurement, Accord Healthcare

Sponsors

The Net Zero Summit is supported by a distinguished roster of sponsors, led by Headline Sponsor AWS. Corporate sponsors include Cytiva and Sweep, while Platinum sponsors include KINTO Join Mobility Business Solutions, SGS United Kingdom Ltd, Watershed and Business Stream. Gold sponsors include Gravity, Normative and GO2 Markets.

Secure your tickets

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit takes place 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre,

London. Professionals wishing to advance their CPD portfolios while engaging with world-leading practitioners in supply chain sustainability are encouraged to register.

For tickets, the full agenda and sponsorship enquiries, visit the event website.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media, events and technology company that connects brands with senior decision-makers across a portfolio of industry-leading digital communities, data solutions and world-class events. With a global audience of more than 24 million users, 20+ brands and an extensive proprietary DataBank, BizClik helps organisations build authority, generate demand and accelerate growth.

ENDS

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin – Marketing Lead at BizClik

...