Vertesia Named An IDC Innovator For Genai And Agentic Life-Cycle Tools And Technologies

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia, the unified platform for building intelligent, GenAI-driven enterprises, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Generative AI and Agentic Life-Cycle Tools and Technologies report (#US54274226, February 2026).

The IDC Innovators report presents three vendors, including Vertesia, with innovative approaches to enabling generative and agentic AI for enterprises.

“The generative AI and agentic life-cycle tools market is evolving rapidly, driven by advances in foundation models and expanding enterprise use cases,” said Tim Law, Research Director, AI & Automation, at IDC.“As governance practices mature, organizations are prioritizing platforms that reduce complexity while enabling scalable, responsible agentic deployments.”

Vertesia provides a comprehensive platform that empowers teams-from developers to business users-to quickly design, build, and deploy agentic applications. Groundbreaking features include:



An intuitive, autonomous agent builder platform with a comprehensive set of agent tools that enables sophisticated agent workflows without requiring deep AI expertise.



Integrated intelligent document processing and retrieval-augmented generation RAG to

ensure content is delivered with richer context to models and agents, resulting in a more accurate and reliable agentic system. A low-code approach with self-service tools and ready access to infrastructure to quickly build out common agentic use cases and manage agent development and operations end-to-end.



“Enterprises are moving beyond GenAI experimentation to operationalizing agentic systems that must perform reliably at scale,” said Grant Spradlin, VP of Product at Vertesia.“IDC's recognition reinforces our belief that managing increasing agent sprawl requires a unified platform-bringing together intelligent document processing, advanced RAG, governance, and AI-assisted development in a single environment designed for production.”

To download the excerpt on Vertesia from the IDC Innovators report, visit: vertesiahq

