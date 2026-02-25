In New Book“Lift,” Amy Summers Makes The Case For Human-Focused Mentorship In The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence and automation continue to reshape the modern workplace, leadership strategist Amy Summers, founder of the virtual mentorship platform INICIVOX, says human-focused mentorship is no longer optional but essential.

Her new book,“Lift: 10 Mentorship Touchpoints to Empower Your Team and Accelerate Your Career” (Page Two ), released today, outlines a practical framework for integrating relationship-based leadership into the daily workflow of modern organizations.









Across industries, entry-level roles have narrowed, remote work has reduced proximity, while learning and performance feedback increasingly flows through digital dashboards. Summers points out that as productivity has increased, early career development and leadership modeling have not always kept pace.

“Technology can streamline tasks, but it cannot replace the learning that happens in human relationships,” said Summers.“Careers accelerate when someone takes time to offer context, perspective and real-time feedback. And organizations perform better when that kind of leadership is practiced consistently across teams.”





"Lift: 10 Mentorship Touchpoints to Empower Your Team and Accelerate Your Career" has earned advance endorsements from leaders across education, media and corporate sectors who specialize in talent development, leadership strategy, and workplace communication. It is available beginning today wherever books are sold online, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Porchlight, Indigo and Bookshop, as well as on Kindle and Audible formats.



