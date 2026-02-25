SWEET HOME ALABAMA: American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) Signs Powerhouse Partnership For American Rebel Light Beer With Industry Titan Gulf Distributing, Securing Statewide Saturation For America's Patriotic Beer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER EXECUTING THE "DISTRIBUTOR FIRST" STRATEGY: Legacy MillerCoors Network Delivers Immediate Scale, Completing Critical Southeastern Territory to Support Major Retail Chain Wins.

A TIER-ONE ALLIANCE: Gulf Distributing's 50-Year Legacy and Advanced Logistics Network to Drive Rapid Retail Penetration Across Grocery, Convenience, and On-Premise Channels.

NASHVILLE, TN, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Beverages, a division of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), today announced a massive victory in its "Distributor First" expansion strategy: a statewide distribution agreement with Gulf Distributing Holdings, LLC, one of the Southeast's most respected and operationally advanced beverage wholesalers. This partnership marks a major milestone in American Rebel Light Beer's expansion, bringing full-coverage distribution across the entire state of Alabama through Gulf Distributing's integrated network. By partnering with Gulf Distributing-a legacy MillerCoors house with over 50 years of market leadership-American Rebel Light Beer secures a powerful platform to service every county in the state.









A Powerhouse Partnership with Gulf Distributing to Fill the Map for American Rebel

Gulf Distributing is not just a participant in the market; they are a dominant force. Their network serves a diverse mix of chain retailers, independent stores, military communities, tourism corridors, and high-volume on-premise accounts. This agreement, recently executed on February 13th, seamlessly fills a critical geographic footprint, connecting the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley, and ensures American Rebel Light Beer is positioned for rapid growth in one of the Southeast's most strategically important beverage markets.

Leadership Commentary: Relentless Execution for American Rebel Light Beer

" Gulf Distributing Holdings is one of the most capable and respected wholesalers in the Southeastern USA and partnering with them gives American Rebel Light Beer a powerful statewide (Alabama) platform," said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings. " Alabama is a priority market for us-culturally, geographically, and strategically. Gulf Distributing's execution standards and multi-division reach make them the ideal partner to accelerate our growth. We are excited to bring Alabamians American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. "

" Our 'Distributor First' strategy is built around partnering with top-tier wholesalers who know how to win, and Gulf Distributing has been doing exactly that for decades," said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. "Their statewide footprint, operational discipline, and ability to build brands across grocery, convenience, and on-premise channels give us a strong foundation. This positions American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - for rapid expansion and long-term brand strength across the entire state of Alabama."





Why Gulf Distributing (Alabama)? A Legacy of Winning

American Rebel selected Gulf Distributing because they embody the operational rigor required to build a national brand.



Deep Roots: Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, Gulf has evolved into a sophisticated, fully integrated system capable of managing high-volume brands.

Operational Scale: Gulf's ability to execute complex retail programs and maintain relationships with the state's most important accounts is unmatched. Regional Dominance: Beyond Alabama, Gulf's reach extends into Mississippi via a dedicated Red Bull division, proving their capability as a multi-state operator for premium, high-velocity brands.

Targeting a High-Velocity Patriot Market – Alabama

Alabama represents a "Sweet Spot" for American Rebel Light Beer.



The Market: With over five million residents and a strong domestic light beer consumer base, the state offers a massive platform for growth.

The Culture: Alabama's identity-rooted in patriotism, college sports, country music, and the outdoor lifestyle-aligns perfectly with American Rebel's "God, Family, and Country" positioning. It is the perfect home for American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. The Territory: From the beaches of the Gulf Coast to the college towns of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and the military communities near Redstone Arsenal, the territory provides a diverse, high-energy environment for the brand to scale.





Just in Time: The American Rebel Light Beer 250th Anniversary "Patriot Pack"

This distribution win comes just as American Rebel prepares to launch the 250th Anniversary Patriot Pack. Pre-orders are now open for this limited-edition run, which will hit stores in mid-May 2026, just in time for Memorial Day and the peak of America's 250th Birthday celebrations. Thanks to Gulf Distributing, Alabamians will have the opportunity to have "America's Patriotic Beer" in hand to celebrate Independence Day.

About American Rebel Light Beer

Brewed for patriots who love their country, American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager-crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold-crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic,“healthy-for-you” light beer brewed for patriots who love this country. Anchored by its signature brand statement “America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer,” it celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring consumers to Stand Tall, Stand Proud, Be Loud.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability, accelerate placements in chains and key accounts, and build nationwide momentum through consistent execution and consumer access.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has executed distribution agreements with top-tier partners in T ennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia and most recently Alabama.

Visit

Retail & Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

...

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross – originally known for its branded safes and personal security products – that has expanded into the beverage, apparel, and accessories markets. In 2024, the company introduced American Rebel Light Beer, a premium domestic light lager that has since launched in multiple states and is quickly gaining recognition as“America's Patriotic Beer.” American Rebel Light Beer is brewed all-natural and without adjuncts, delivering a crisp and refreshing taste that resonates with consumers' values of freedom and quality.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Holdings continues to champion patriotic principles through its products, branding, and community engagement.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer-the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as“America's Patriotic BrandTM to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross:

Investor Relations:

...





Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits and success of the Company's distribution agreement with Gulf Distributing Holdings, LLC and the Company's Distributor‐First strategy; the timing, scope, and success of planned retail, on‐premise, and off‐premise rollouts in Alabama during 2026; the Company's expectations regarding distribution momentum, retail velocity, shelf gains, chain interest, and on/off‐premise growth opportunities within Gulf Distributing's Alabama territory; the Company's ability to complete additional distribution agreements, expand coverage within states, and“fill out the footprint” to meet increasing retailer inquiries; the Company's ability to secure, maintain, and expand retail authorizations, including any planned resets, rollouts, placements, or account expansions referenced in this release; the Company's expectations regarding the timing, production, availability, market reception, and sales performance of the limited‐edition 250th Anniversary“Patriot Pack,” including the special 16 oz cans and 12‐packs, which is currently in pre‐production; the Company's expectations for pre‐order fulfillment, shipment, and retail availability of the Patriot Pack starting in mid‐May 2026 through October 2026, or until supplies are depleted; the potential for increased consumer demand and repeat purchases during key patriotic holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence Day; and the Company's expectations regarding future sales, growth, and financial performance.

Forward‐looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward‐looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as risks related to: the ability of Gulf Distributing Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries to effectively market, merchandise, and distribute American Rebel Light Beer and to achieve expected placements, authorizations, and sales results; the Company's ability to secure, maintain, and realize expected benefits of planned venue placements, sponsorships, and brand activation programs; production delays, supply chain disruptions, packaging availability, regulatory and quality approvals, changes in consumer preferences, competitive pressures in the beverage industry, and the ability to meet pre‐order commitments or maintain inventory levels for limited‐edition products, including the 250th Anniversary Patriot Pack, which is currently in pre‐production and for which there can be no assurance that final production will occur or that orders will be fulfilled on the expected or implied timeline, in expected quantities, or at all; and general economic, market, and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as risks related to: the ability of the Company's distributors and other channel partners to effectively market, merchandise, and distribute American Rebel Light Beer and to achieve expected placements, authorizations, and sales results; the Company's ability to secure, maintain, and expand retail authorizations, including the risk that anticipated resets, rollouts, placements, chain authorizations, or account expansions may be delayed, modified, reduced, not implemented, or terminated; the Company's ability to execute successful on-premise and off-premise programs and to achieve expected results from marketing, promotional, sponsorship, sampling, and other brand-activation initiatives, and the risk that any such initiatives may be delayed, modified, not launched, or may not achieve expected results; the Company's ability to convert expressions of interest, discussions, pipeline activity, and event-generated follow-ups into signed agreements, purchase orders, sustained distribution, reorders, and profitable sales; production delays, supply chain disruptions, packaging availability constraints, regulatory and quality approvals, changes in consumer preferences, and competitive pressures in the beverage industry; the Company's ability to meet pre-order commitments or maintain inventory levels for limited-edition or new packaging initiatives, including the 250th Anniversary Patriot Pack, which is currently in pre-production, and for which there can be no assurance that final production will occur or that orders will be fulfilled on the expected or implied timeline, in expected quantities, or at all; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required federal, state, and local permits and licenses, and to comply with evolving laws and regulations governing alcoholic beverages, including labeling approvals, distribution restrictions, advertising limitations, and excise taxes; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity, manage cash flows, and access capital when needed on acceptable terms, and the risk of dilution in connection with any future financings; the impact of the reverse stock split on the liquidity, trading volume, and volatility of the Company's common stock; the Company's receipt of a Nasdaq delisting notice, the risk that the Company's appeal and Nasdaq Hearings Panel hearing may not be successful, and the risk that the Company may be unable to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements (including minimum bid price, market value, stockholders' equity, and other criteria); risks associated with a potential delisting from Nasdaq and the Company's contingency planning for seeking quotation or listing on the OTC Markets, including reduced liquidity, increased volatility, and adverse effects on the Company's ability to raise capital; the risk of delays, disruptions, or errors by the Company's transfer agent, DTC, or brokerage firms in processing the reverse stock split or distributing any rounding adjustments; the dilutive effect of rounding up fractional shares or providing round-lot shareholder protection; and general economic, market, and industry conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the headings“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10‐K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q and Current Reports on Form 8‐K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements except as required by law.

Attachment

American Rebel Holdings Inc